Rubique Appoints Vodafone Ex- M-Pesa CEO Suresh Sethi & Alexia Yannopoulos of Apis Partners as Directors

Intends to leverage their exceptional expertise in banking, financial services as well as Suresh's acumen in launching new businesses to drive growth

Rubique, the one-stop online marketplace providing technology-enabled end-to-end solutions to financing needs of individuals & SMEs has announced the appointment of two directors- Suresh Sethi, EX-CEO & Managing Director of Vodafone M-Pesa and Alexia Yannopoulos Director at Apis Partners LLP.



Speaking on the appointment, Manav Jeet, MD & CEO, Rubique said,"Suresh's expertise across global banking, fintech & digital payments & Alexia's experience in banking and financial services domain will prove valuable to Rubique as we continue our journey of making greater inroads across India with our tech-backed financial products. I am confident that their crucial insights would offer excellent leadership guidance for Rubique as we work towards bringing more efficiency in the entire loan eco-system so that we can establish ourselves as one of the few fintech players changing the landscape of the Indian financial services space."



Commenting on getting on-board with Rubique, Suresh Sethi, Ex- CEO & Managing Director of Vodafone M-Pesa said, "Our payments and settlement systems rank amongst some of the best across the world. India is poised for a digital disruption, which is the first step towards having a data rich eco system. Models like Rubique are geared to leverage off the same by creating simpler individual and small business experiences to gain access to formal credit. I am glad to be part of this journey andhope to channelize my experience and insights to help Rubique scale up."



Suresh has a broad international experience of over 27 years in the Financial Services industry with Citigroup, YES Bank and Vodafone M-Pesa across India, Kenya, UK, Argentina and US. He has held senior CXO and Managing Director positions at Regional and Global levels and has built extensive contacts within the industry and with the regulator. He has also been recognized by the Asian Banker for his contributions to the financial services industry and is part of The Asian Banker's - "List of Leading Practitioners". He was also the Co-Chair of the Payments Bank group at the Payments Council of India (PCI)."



Alexia has nearly a decade of experience in Financial Services, and she brings an in-depth understanding of financial and operational performance within the industry, having worked on several business transformation programs within the payments and broader financial services industry. Prior to Apis, she was a VP at Anthemis, one of the leading VC investors and corporate advisors in Financial Technology.

"I have been impressed by Rubique's journey and the market presence it has established for itself in the fintech space. It's thrilling to now be a part of this unique online marketplace for financial solutions. My immediate goal at Rubique wouldbe tohelp them with international insights on similar models & help strengthen the company proposition,"said Alexia Yannopoulos, Director of Apis Partners LLP.

Rubique has been transforming the traditional lending process through technological interventions in an unprecedented fashion ever since its inception in 2014. Here are some of new product propositions of Rubique which are set to bring the innovative change in traditional practices.



Rubique's uniqueOnline PLUSmodel enables users to get the best deal & process their loan applications processed faster through PAN verification, Aadhaar based ekyc, Credit bureau integration, banking analysis, enhanced logic in proprietary matchmaking algorithm and addition of new data science methodologies. They can also receive online in-principle approval on various products along with real time status tracking. The fulfillment is handled by Rubique's tech-enabled business associates.



Rubique bot- This AI and decision engine poweredbot is aimed at easing transaction experience by making use of interactive messaging interface,customized chats basis past interactions in the form of a live chat.



Rubique's lending gatewayprovides unified financial interface which allows our partners to complete their application and check exact offers presented through our match making logic.Rubique already has 34 strategy partners across various industries using our lending gateway to provide services such ascards, medical loans, education loans, wedding loans etc. to their customers.



These advanced technology products have enabled the platform to disburse around USD 270 million crore worth of loans, 43000+ credit cards and realized USD 3.8 million revenue till date. Rubique platform has 130+ credit policy algorithms out of 215 products available which has reduced the rejection rates significantly.



Riding on its robust tech infrastructure and immaculate services reinventing the Indian fintech landscape in lending, Rubique is getting gratified by various international consortiums like Singapore Fintech Festival 2016, Paris fintech forum 2017, Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2017. Recently, the platform has now been selected by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), to be a part of the first batch of its FinTech Regulatory Laboratory (RegLab) program. The platform will now develop and test its fintech innovations further as part of the program. These proves that Rubique's business model has been validated and has potential to be replicated in territories other than India.

About Rubique

Fintech Company Rubique is the leading marketplace lending platform in India. The platform empowers individuals & SMBs with an easy & smoother access to finance through wide range of loan, credit card, andinsurance products.