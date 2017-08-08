TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Sonor Investments Limited (TSX VENTURE: SNI.PR.A) today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

6 months ended June 30 3 months ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 $000 $000 $000 $000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 4,778 4,366 4,625 4,180 Net Income 4,532 4,128 4,523 4,090 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2017 the Company's assets totalled $65.3 million. These assets included $9.4 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment and $20.2 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company realized $1,102,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments compared to $737,000 of net capital gains during the six months ended June 30, 2016. During the three months ended June 30, 2017, Sonor realized $1,102,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments compared to $671,000 of net capital gains during the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue in fiscal 2017 included a dividend of $3,381,000 received in April, 2017 from Fairwater Capital Corporation. During fiscal 2016 a similar dividend was received in May, 2016. During the three months ended June 30, 2017, a dividend of $503,000 was paid (nil in 2016) to common shareholders.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

