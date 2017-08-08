SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Navdy, creators of the world's first Augmented Reality (AR) Display for your car that lets you Look Forward© while Staying Connected©, today unveiled its second major software update since launch. The update was designed to deliver a better user experience, enhance features like navigation and messaging and provide people with additional tools to be safer drivers. Check out the Navdy 1.3 video.

With more than 40 million miles driven with Navdy, and a community of customers in over 100 countries, the update integrates several frequently requested features, including:

Customizable Messages -- As one of the most requested features, drivers can now reply to messages with customizable responses: "be there in 5," "sounds good," "driving, let's connect later," or even respond by sending their favorite emoji (like a thumbs-up).

Drive Score -- The Drive Score gives you insight and feedback about your driving habits. Each trip starts with a score of 100 and points are deducted for things like speeding, hard braking and accelerating too quickly. By tracking your Drive Score over time, it encourages people to become better, safer drivers.

Gauge Details -- Auto enthusiasts are keen on knowing what's going on under the hood. Navdy has added a g-force meter to provide real-time feedback on acceleration, cornering and braking, as well as added an engine temperature gauge. Drivers customize what gauges they want to see on their dash.

Navigation -- It's now easier to start, manage, and end trips. Turn-by-turn directions are clearer and easier to read, and better handle routes with complex maneuvers. Drivers can also see a list of all upcoming maneuvers and traffic on each segment of the route. Additionally, if a destination has a phone number, the driver can choose to make contact with a text, call or they can share their trip (for example, you can call the restaurant if running late).

Speed Alerts -- Speed limit signs are now posted on the dash, and drivers are alerted when they've exceeded speed limits or traffic cameras are detected.

Expanded Hand Gesture Control -- Gesture controls used to only be for dismissing and accepting messages. Now you can use them to dismiss menus and activities so you can quickly get back to map or dash mode.

Localization -- Navdy localized the apps and display and is now available in five languages: English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

"Navdy is committed to delivering the best driving experience possible for consumers," said Doug Simpson, founder and CEO of Navdy. "With the 40 million miles driven with Navdy and the incredible feedback we get from our customers, we have the ability to quickly update and discover new ways to make this possible. And with the new Drive Score, we are giving drivers the tools to be safer on the road."

Navdy's new update is a free upgrade for all Navdy users. To learn more about Navdy, visit: www.navdy.com.

About Navdy

Navdy created the world's first Augmented Driving (AR) Display for your car that lets you Look Forward© while Staying Connected©. The company's mission is to reinvent the driving experience and to make driving something you Look Forward to again. In 2013, Navdy set out to fundamentally change the way you use technology in the car and to create the type of product that makes you immediately wonder how you ever lived without it. Navdy is more than a new display, more than a new UI, and more than a new platform for apps -- it's an experience and one the company hopes you enjoy every time you get behind the wheel.

Navdy has received several awards and recognitions including PCMag.com Editor's Choice, Men's Health Editor's Choice for CES 2017, CES 2017 Innovation Honoree for Augmented Reality and Vehicle Intelligence and Red Dot Award for Product Design. To learn more, visit www.navdy.com.

