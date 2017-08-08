Two Day Workshop: Drafting Commercial Contracts - Draft Clear and Concise Commercial Agreements (London, United Kingdom - October 30-31, 2017)

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

All legal disputes are founded in the interpretation of written contracts; they are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation. Clarity and fair constructions are the key to a successful commercial agreement, and quick and reasonable dispute resolution, if dispute should arise.

With this in mind the event organisers have developed a comprehensive two-part programme which focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level.

Part I: Drafting Commercial Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements.

Part II:

Drafting Legal Clauses

looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

Why you should attend

Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

By attending this programme you will:

Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied

with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied

your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause

practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements

special contractual arrangements and letters of intent

how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses

Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities

with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities

Who Should Attend:



In house lawyers

Solicitors in private practice

Commercial directors and managers

Contracts managers

Agenda:





Programme - Day 1



PART 1 - Drafting, Structure and Formation of Contracts

Introduction and welcome

The legal framework of a contract

Systems of law

Precedent (and some Latin)

Contract formation (2 systems: old and new)

Writing and evidence

Breach of contract

Remedies and enforcement

Commercial contract format and structure - Part 1

Law and custom

Tone and format

Deed or contract?

Mapping the deal: development contract

The free draft

The tied draft: structures of typical commercial contracts

Development contract exercises and example basis

Commercial contract format and structure - Part 2

The tied draft: structures of typical commercial contracts

Examining our agreement

Development contract exercises and example basis

Ancillary documentation and contracts

Pre-contract documentation and discussion

Prevention is better than cure



TLAs



Distinctions between negotiations and contracts



Subject to contract' and Without prejudice'

Confidentiality agreements

Law



Practice

Content of TLAs

Agreements to agree

Variations

Terms: implied, express and standard

Implied terms

3 types



Plus 1

Express terms

Time is of the essence



Endeavours

Standard terminology

Reasonable



Substantial



Material

Drafting techniques

Practical tips

Shall, will, endeavours

WCI

Undertakings

Representations

TLA exercise

Warranties

Indemnities

Exclusion and limitation clauses

Economic rationale

Drafting a liability clause

What's in?

Taking it out

Interpretation



UCTA 1977

Examples:

General: consequential loss



Particular: recent cases

Proposals for reform

A liability exercise

Programme - Day 2

PART 2 - Drafting Legal Clauses



Introduction to Boilerplate

Transferring contractual rights and obligations

Transferring rights

Assignment



Novation



Other

Third party rights

Privity



Some history



Practical examples



The new rules



Drafting issues and traps

Welded Boilerplate

Part 1: Interpretation

Importance



Start v finish



Headings and titles



Usual interpretation clauses

Part 2: Notice and communications

Purpose of a clause



Problematic clauses?



Relevant case law

Part 3: Waiver

Purpose



Effect



Clause



How does it work?



Variation



The remedies addendum

Part 4: Invalidity and severance

Purpose



Invalid clauses - and consequences



Blue pencil test



Repair



Clause



Bolt-ons

Part 5: Joint and several liability

Purpose



Clause



Bolt-ons

Part 6: Force majeure

Purpose



Some history



A partisan view of risk



What is force majeure?



Effect



Procedure



Clause



The court

Payments and interest

Payment clauses

Purpose



Goods default



Clauses

Interest clauses

A clause: charging interest for late payment



Penalties and rates of interest



Force majeure and payments



The importance of waiving rights - or not



Assignment and novation

Third party rights

Confidentiality clauses

Doing without a confidentiality agreement

A confidentiality agreement: the practice

A definition: What is confidential?

Clause outline

Sample clauses

Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses (77)

Part 1: Term and termination

Purpose



Term



Termination



Reasons for termination



Consequences of termination



Survival

Part 2: Entire agreement clauses

Purpose



Problem



A new purpose



The law



Drafting



A clause



Documentary inclusion/ exclusion

Part 3: Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Governing law



Jurisdiction



Dispute resolution clauses

Anglicisation

Bringing it all together

Miscellaneous boilerplate

Final Questions



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/836kr8/drafting

