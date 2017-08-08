Two Day Workshop: Drafting Commercial Contracts - Draft Clear and Concise Commercial Agreements (London, United Kingdom - October 30-31, 2017)

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
All legal disputes are founded in the interpretation of written contracts; they are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation. Clarity and fair constructions are the key to a successful commercial agreement, and quick and reasonable dispute resolution, if dispute should arise.
With this in mind the event organisers have developed a comprehensive two-part programme which focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level.
Part I: Drafting Commercial Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements.
Part II:
Drafting Legal Clauses
looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
Why you should attend
- Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights
- Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting
By attending this programme you will:
- Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied
- Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause
- Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements
- Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent
- Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses
- * Clarify* Clarify the distinction between best endeavours' and reasonable endeavours' - essential terminology in commercial contracts
- Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities
- Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses and how they can be used to manage your exposure.
Who Should Attend:
- In house lawyers
- Solicitors in private practice
- Commercial directors and managers
- Contracts managers
Agenda:
Programme - Day 1
PART 1 - Drafting, Structure and Formation of Contracts
Introduction and welcome
The legal framework of a contract
- Systems of law
- Precedent (and some Latin)
- Contract formation (2 systems: old and new)
- Writing and evidence
- Breach of contract
- Remedies and enforcement
Commercial contract format and structure - Part 1
- Law and custom
- Tone and format
- Deed or contract?
- Mapping the deal: development contract
- The free draft
- The tied draft: structures of typical commercial contracts
- Development contract exercises and example basis
Commercial contract format and structure - Part 2
- The tied draft: structures of typical commercial contracts
- Examining our agreement
- Development contract exercises and example basis
Ancillary documentation and contracts
- Pre-contract documentation and discussion
- Prevention is better than cure
- TLAs
- Distinctions between negotiations and contracts
- Subject to contract' and Without prejudice'
- Confidentiality agreements
- Law
- Practice
- Content of TLAs
- Agreements to agree
- Variations
Terms: implied, express and standard
- Implied terms
- 3 types
- Plus 1
- Express terms
- Time is of the essence
- Endeavours
- Standard terminology
- Reasonable
- Substantial
- Material
Drafting techniques
- Practical tips
- Shall, will, endeavours
- WCI
- Undertakings
- Representations
- TLA exercise
- Warranties
- Indemnities
Exclusion and limitation clauses
- Economic rationale
- Drafting a liability clause
- What's in?
- Taking it out
- Interpretation
- UCTA 1977
- Examples:
- General: consequential loss
- Particular: recent cases
- Proposals for reform
- A liability exercise
Programme - Day 2
PART 2 - Drafting Legal Clauses
Introduction to Boilerplate
Transferring contractual rights and obligations
- Transferring rights
- Assignment
- Novation
- Other
- Third party rights
- Privity
- Some history
- Practical examples
- The new rules
- Drafting issues and traps
Welded Boilerplate
- Part 1: Interpretation
- Importance
- Start v finish
- Headings and titles
- Usual interpretation clauses
- Part 2: Notice and communications
- Purpose of a clause
- Problematic clauses?
- Relevant case law
- Part 3: Waiver
- Purpose
- Effect
- Clause
- How does it work?
- Variation
- The remedies addendum
- Part 4: Invalidity and severance
- Purpose
- Invalid clauses - and consequences
- Blue pencil test
- Repair
- Clause
- Bolt-ons
- Part 5: Joint and several liability
- Purpose
- Clause
- Bolt-ons
- Part 6: Force majeure
- Purpose
- Some history
- A partisan view of risk
- What is force majeure?
- Effect
- Procedure
- Clause
- The court
Payments and interest
- Payment clauses
- Purpose
- Goods default
- Clauses
- Interest clauses
- A clause: charging interest for late payment
- Penalties and rates of interest
- Force majeure and payments
- The importance of waiving rights - or not
- Assignment and novation
- Third party rights
Confidentiality clauses
- Doing without a confidentiality agreement
- A confidentiality agreement: the practice
- A definition: What is confidential?
- Clause outline
- Sample clauses
Term and termination; entire agreement clauses; governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses (77)
- Part 1: Term and termination
- Purpose
- Term
- Termination
- Reasons for termination
- Consequences of termination
- Survival
- Part 2: Entire agreement clauses
- Purpose
- Problem
- A new purpose
- The law
- Drafting
- A clause
- Documentary inclusion/ exclusion
- Part 3: Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses
- Governing law
- Jurisdiction
- Dispute resolution clauses
Anglicisation
- Bringing it all together
- Miscellaneous boilerplate
Final Questions
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/836kr8/drafting
