Air Traffic Control Market (ATC) Growing at a CAGR of 12.75% During 2017 to 2022 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

Air traffic control market is projected to reach $56.07 billion by 2022 from $30.77 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2017 to 2022 driven by modernization of Air Traffic Management (ATM) infrastructure, increase in the number of airports in emerging economies, and the need for efficient airspace management.

Europe is estimated to lead the air traffic control market in 2017. The growth of the air traffic control market in Europe is mainly driven by the increase in air cargo and passenger traffic and modernization of air transport management systems. Key manufacturers and suppliers of air traffic control equipment in Europe include Thales Group (France), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Frequentis AG (Austria), Cobham plc (UK), and Terma A/S (Denmark) among others.

The ATCSCC segment is estimated to be the largest airspace segment of the air traffic control market in 2017. Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) segment is estimated to lead the air traffic control market in 2017. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the growing need for advanced capabilities in ATC equipment are major factors contributing to the growth of the ATCSCC segment of the air traffic control market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Thales SA (France), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Raytheon Company (US), Frequentis AG (Austria), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Intelcan Techno systems Inc. (Canada), Searidge Technologies (Canada), NATS Holdings Limited (UK), SkySoft-ATM (Switzerland), ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions (Norway), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and ALTYS Technologies (France).

The modernization of air traffic management infrastructure is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the air traffic control market. Air Traffic Control (ATC) is an integral part of an airport's infrastructure. With the increasing focus on operational safety and automation at airports, aviation authorities have been investing in the upgrade of ATC equipment to ensure efficient aircraft movement and streamline flight operations. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising need for better airspace management and the increasing number of airport expansion projects in the Asia Pacific region.

Based on sector, the commercial segment of the air traffic control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aircraft flying in the commercial airspace depend on pre-determined flight paths and code of commercial conduct, which vary based on the type of aircraft and air traffic. New technologies based on automated data links for communication, navigation, and surveillance, are being implemented, which allow aircraft to fly within a global framework of information systems, rather than to rely on voice communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. Such technological advancements in the field of ATC are anticipated to drive the growth of the air traffic control market in the commercial sector.

In the process of determining and verifying, the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (33%), Tier 2 (28%) and Tier 3 (39%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-Level (30%), Directors (20%) and others (50%) from various key organizations operating in the air traffic control market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (27%), Europe (18%), Asia Pacific (26%), Middle East (16%), and RoW (13%).

Research Coverage: This research report categorizes the air traffic control market on the basis of airspace, application, sector, investment type, system, and region. Based on airspace, the air traffic control market has been segmented into Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC), Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and Flight Service Station (FSS). On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation. Based on sector, the market has been categorized into commercial and defense. On the basis of investment type, the market has been categorized into green field and brown field. Based on system, the market has been classified into hardware systems and software solutions. With respect to region, the air traffic control market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW).

