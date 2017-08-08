BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- In its commitment to the democratization of wealth, Mandeville Private Client Inc. ("Mandeville") will now provide all wealth-seeking investors with access to quality private and alternative investment opportunities via the online discretionary investment advisory services (often referred to as "robo-advisor" or "online adviser") of Smart Money Capital Management Inc. ("Smart Money"). The online platform for current and prospective clients of Mandeville advisors will be accessed through a dedicated, online program called WealthPort.

The WealthPort program and its associated services is a proprietary, automated wealth-planning portal designed to help Mandeville advisors leverage Smart Money's robo-technology, supported by a referral fee arrangement. WealthPort will allow clients to:

-- capitalize on current market trends; -- effectively meet evolving investment needs through automation with online wealth creation solutions; -- access customized global portfolios with lower fees than traditional advice channels; -- enjoy user-friendly online account opening; -- access a live portfolio manager at regular intervals.

Smart Money will also offer clients additional value adds like financial planning tools. Nauvzer Babul, CEO of Smart Money, states "This is a significant step forward for us. We are excited to partner with Mandeville and see technology and digital services playing a bigger role in the wealth management landscape, equipping advisors with investment solutions for all Canadian investors." "WealthPort is the ideal solution for advisors to preserve all client segments and provide access to unique investment opportunities" states Tuula Jalasjaa, Smart Money Advisory Board Member.

The portfolio management process within WealthPort will be unique in the marketplace. In addition to largely including globally diversified low-cost index funds, Smart Money will also be including funds managed by Portland Investment Counsel Inc. ("Portland") (where suitable for the client). Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman and Director of Mandeville Holdings Inc. stated "The WealthPort program truly reflects Mandeville and Portland's mission of Democratizing Opportunities for Wealth Creation as it provides all wealth-seeking investors with access to the same public, private and alternative investment opportunities employed by ultra-affluent private clients and sophisticated institutional investors".

Mandeville Holdings Inc. is also making a strategic minority investment in Smart Money.

About Smart Money Capital Management

Smart Money is a registered Portfolio Manager and automated wealth management solutions provider that offers discretionary investment advisory services to retail investors through an online platform, by leveraging unique portfolio management skills defined through rigorous risk management routed from many years of capital market experience. Smart Money offers leading edge online wealth management solutions to their advisors and clients to meet evolving investor needs. Smart Money is the latest firm to join the DMZ in Toronto, ranked the top tech incubator in North America and the leading business hub for tech companies in Canada.

About Mandeville Holdings

Mandeville Holdings Inc., founded by Michael Lee Chin, is the parent company of the Mandeville group of companies which includes Mandeville Private Client Inc., Mandeville Insurance Services Inc. and Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Mandeville is committed to the preservation of wealth for its clients. The Wealthy Invest Differently. Clients of the Mandeville group of companies have ACCESS to the benefits of our family office resources (via Portland Holdings Limited's conglomeration), which means a unique opportunity to invest in quality offerings alongside some of the world's most successful institutions and affluent investors.

About Portland

Portland Holdings Limited is a privately held investment company founded by Michael Lee-Chin that owns a collection of diversified businesses operating in sectors that include media, waste management, consumer goods, tourism and financial services.

