

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) therapy.



Its it the first drug approved by FDA in more than 20 years. The therapy's list price is about $146,000 a year, according to the ALS Association.



Radicava, which was approved by the FDA in early May, is not a cure for ALS but may be an important advance for patients with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, according to the ALS Association.



ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles. Voluntary muscles produce movements such as chewing, walking, breathing and talking. The nerves lose the ability to activate specific muscles, which causes the muscles to become weak and leads to paralysis.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 12,000-15,000 Americans have ALS. Most people with ALS die from respiratory failure, usually within three to five years from when the symptoms first appear.



Radicava is an intravenous infusion given by a health care professional. It is administered with an initial treatment cycle of daily dosing for 14 days, followed by a 14-day drug-free period. Subsequent treatment cycles consist of dosing on 10 of 14 days, followed by 14 days drug-free.



