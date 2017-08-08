Pala Investments ("Pala"), a multi-strategy investment company focused on the mining and metals value chain, is pleased to announce the launch of Pala New Energy Metals, an investment fund dedicated exclusively to investing in raw materials critical to the energy storage and clean energy value chains.

The Fund

Pala New Energy Metals, which is launched with initial capital of US$150 million, has a mandate to invest in projects and businesses that provide leverage to the shift in the global energy mix, facilitated by advances in battery technologies and their industrial applications.

Mandate

Pala New Energy Metals will have flexibility to invest across the capital structure, and will seek to invest in opportunities that include:

Financing the development and production of battery metals as well as other minerals critical to renewable and energy-efficient technologies;

Physical holdings of associated metals and intermediate products in the value chains for these industries;

Actively managed holdings in associated equities and credit; and

Investing in non-extractive businesses supplying the battery and renewables industries, including processing and recycling.

Commenting on the launch of Pala New Energy Metals, Stephen Gill, Managing Partner of Pala, said:

"We are excited to launch a platform dedicated to investing across the battery and new energy space. We see the potential for a shift in the industrial economy that is both pervasive and long-lived. We believe raw material supply is not sufficient to meet projected needs over the next decade as a result of strong demand for electric vehicles, grid storage, renewables, and energy-efficient manufacturing technologies.

We believe these industrial shifts will result in changing supply and demand dynamics across a range of raw materials, which will provide for attractive investment opportunities going forward. Pala New Energy Metals' flexible platform will enable us capture unique investment opportunities across asset classes and materials

Pala has a proven track record of successfully investing across a range businesses providing raw materials to the battery and renewable energy sectors, including its investments in cobalt, lithium, rare earths, tin, nickel, copper and processing businesses.

Recent investments include:

the C$200m public offering of Cobalt 27, a dedicated cobalt streaming company;

the US$110m debt financing of Altura Mining Limited, an Australian mining company developing the Pilangoora lithium mine in Australia;

a number of physical and derivative commodity holdings in new energy metals; and

an actively managed portfolio of new energy-related equities and bonds.

About Pala

Pala is a multi-strategy investment company focused on the mining and metals value chain with a strong track record of successful investments and value creation. Pala's team has extensive experience within the sector and seeks to assist companies in which it has long-term shareholdings by providing strategic advice and innovative solutions in development, production, expansion and turnaround situations. Pala also pursues a range of liquid investment strategies. Pala invests across all geographies and in all mining commodities as well as mining services and consumables. For more information, visit www.pala.com.

