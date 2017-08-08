The "Silicon Carbide and Related Materials 2016" book has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This collection of papers by results of the 11th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials 2016 (ECSCRM 2016, 25-29 September, Halkidiki, Greece) reflects the latest progress in the field of wide bandgap semiconductors, focusing on silicon carbide. In addition, it covers some selected aspects in related materials like silicon, graphene, gallium oxide and III-nitrides.
Main Topics
- Semiconductors
- Silicon Carbide
- Surface Defects
- Properties
- Processing
- MOS and MOSFET Structures
- Applications
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62pxh6/silicon_carbide
