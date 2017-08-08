- From AI to chatbots and beyond -

Visitors to IBC2017 will be able to immerse themselves in a world of cutting edge technologies, with a host of opportunities to learn about the accelerating trends that are enhancing, customising or otherwise transforming the user experience (UX).

Media and broadcast professionals should not miss the Business Transformation conference session entitled 'Broadcast is about to be transformed', with speakers from Google, Freeview Australia, DMC and DTG discussing the myriad disruptions currently facing broadcast on all fronts. With IP-only delivery, on demand consumption, and personalised user experiences, what can broadcasters do today to make the most of these transformations?

The series of Tech Talks on Sunday 17 September features several must-see sessions that step further into the future. 'Inventing the Future Decoding the Unknown' promises to be a wide-ranging discussion with experts envisioning the technologies and applications that are likely to materialise in the near and distant future, and the impacts they might have on humanity. The panel includes senior executives from organisations including BBC R&D, NHK, 21Million, Nuance Communications and Disney Research.

'Artificial Intelligence Driving the Next Wave of Innovation' looks at the potential for AI, which is still largely uncharted territory. Attendees will hear from tech pioneers including Alex Zhukov, CTO at Videogorillas and Yoav Oz, Co-founder of Spotad, about the latest developments in AI, how to harness them and how they might affect companies and consumers.

The session 'In Conversation with...Bots: Messaging and Voice Platforms as the Next Battleground for Consumer' signals thatThe Big Bot Battle' surrounding Chatbots as an interface and service has begun, but there are still many challenges for this nascent platform including functionality, adoption, monetisation, UX and payment integration. Panellists from organisations including Al Jazeera Media Network, The Bot Platform and TurnUp Music will debate emerging opportunities, challenges and winning applications for the media industry.

In the Platform Futures strand, Arash Pendari, founder of Vionlabs and tech evangelist for UX presents 'Future User Experience: Mathematics or Art?', a visual and information driven session with personalisation of content at its heart.

The Auditorium will host a Big Screen Experience entitled 'Future Camera and Presentation Technologies and Applications leading to AR/VR, Immersive Media, and Holography' featuring legendary cinematographer, visual effects supervisor and author, David Stump ASC, and light-field visionary, production executive, and motion-picture technology innovator, Jon Karafin. In conversation with Julian Pinn, Managing Director of Julian Pinn Ltd, they will discussing the latest technologies that are destined to revolutionise how we capture images and volumetric light-fields, and how to empower content creators to explore and display their own free-viewpoint creations of both live-action and computer-generated content within augmented and virtual reality immersive media playback environments, including future holographic displays.

About IBC

IBC is the world's leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.

IBC2017 Dates

Conference: 14 18 September 2017

Exhibition: 15 19 September 2017

For more information about IBC2017 visit: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/39119995show.ibc.org/

