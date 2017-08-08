Global Behavioral Healthcare Paradigms Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Digital Solutions to Address Challenges in Patient Engagement and Support

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of Behavioral Healthcare Paradigms, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The annual global cost of mental illnesses is set to rise to a whopping $6 trillion in 2030, from $2.5 trillion in 2010.

Furthermore, the global treatment gap in 2004 for disorders such as depression and anxiety was more than 50% (half of the patients went untreated). Unfortunately, the situation has still not changed significantly. A growing body of evidence suggests that mental and physical health are fundamentally linked, indicating the need for holistic treatment approaches to include behavioral health for better patient outcomes.

This research service analyzes the behavioral health market, its drivers such as the emergence of digital health technologies and gradually improving awareness, as well as restraints such as reimbursement issues and cultural stigma which prevent its growth. New focus areas in the care continuum are prevention (recognizing early symptoms and preventing worsening of the disease) and recovery (ensuring treated patients become productive members of the society).

This study also assesses how treating the patients' physical as well as behavioral health issues together will become the new model of integrated care delivery.



Key Questions this Study will Answer:

Why is behavioral health increasing in importance and how is it related to physical health?

How do regions fare in terms of behavioral health disease burdens, funding, resources, and uptake of services?

What are the future trends and new market opportunities in behavioral health?

What market sub-segments in digital health are impacting behavioral health?

What novel approaches are being leveraged by existing companies and start-ups to address the various challenges in behavioral healthcare?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Behavioral Health Disorders

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary-Representative Disruptive Companies

Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions

2. Growing Importance of Behavioral Health

Economic Impact of Mental Illnesses

Mental Illness and Disability

Mental Illness Treatment Gap

Medical Therapy Non-Adherence

Relationship Between Behavioral and Physical Health

Behavioral Health System Performance

Focus on Behavioral Health

Behavioral Health Importance-Patient Perspective

3. Market Overview

Behavioral Health Disorder Landscape

Behavioral Health Disorders

Demographic Segments

4. Regional Insights

Behavioral Health-Global Disease Distribution

Behavioral Health Policies

Recommended Policy Actions

Behavioral Health Legislation

Behavioral Health Promotion and Prevention Programs

Behavioral Health Funding Sources

Behavioral Health Workforce

Mental Hospital and Outpatient Facilities Indicators

Market Opportunities Discussion

5. Novel Care Approaches

Behavioral Healthcare Continuum

Prevention-Overview

Prevention-Case Studies

Diagnosis-Traditional Issues

Screening-Kiosks Approach

Treatment and Recovery-Emergent Themes

6. Competitive Playbook

Defining Behavioral Health Trends in the Future

New Market Opportunities

7. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends-Total Behavioral Healthcare Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Impact of Top 10 Trends

8. Forecasts and Trends-Total Behavioral Healthcare Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Segments Analysis-Behavioral Health Drugs

Behavioral Health Drugs Segment-Key Findings

Personalized Treatment Regimen

New Directions

Digital Pills

Artificial Intelligence

Nanorobotics to Eliminate Side Effects

10. Neuromodulation Devices

Neuromodulation Devices Segment-Key Findings

Neuromodulation Device Therapies

Novel Neuromodulation Approaches

Neuromodulation Devices Vendor Landscape

11. Digital Behavioral Health

Digitizing Behavioral Health Services

12. mHealth for Behavioral Health

mHealth Segment-Key Findings

Smartphone Apps Overview

Select Behavioral Health Apps

Wearables Overview

Select Behavioral Health Wearables

Behavioral Health Wearables Research Directions

13. Telebehavioral Health

Telebehavioral Health Segment-Key Findings

Telebehavioral Health Overview

Telebehavioral Health Models

14. Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality Therapy Segment-Key Findings

Virtual Reality Overview

Virtual Reality Behavioral Health Landscape

15. Behavioral Health IT

Behavioral Health IT Segment-Key Findings

Behavioral Health IT Overview

Behavioral Health IT Landscape

16. Emerging Technologies

Emerging Approaches to Behavioral Health

Sensory Approaches

Truly Novel Approaches

17. Future Directions

Trends in Future Research

Notable Industry Developments

