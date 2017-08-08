Global Behavioral Healthcare Paradigms Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Digital Solutions to Address Challenges in Patient Engagement and Support

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Future of Behavioral Healthcare Paradigms, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The annual global cost of mental illnesses is set to rise to a whopping $6 trillion in 2030, from $2.5 trillion in 2010.
Furthermore, the global treatment gap in 2004 for disorders such as depression and anxiety was more than 50% (half of the patients went untreated). Unfortunately, the situation has still not changed significantly. A growing body of evidence suggests that mental and physical health are fundamentally linked, indicating the need for holistic treatment approaches to include behavioral health for better patient outcomes.
This research service analyzes the behavioral health market, its drivers such as the emergence of digital health technologies and gradually improving awareness, as well as restraints such as reimbursement issues and cultural stigma which prevent its growth. New focus areas in the care continuum are prevention (recognizing early symptoms and preventing worsening of the disease) and recovery (ensuring treated patients become productive members of the society).
This study also assesses how treating the patients' physical as well as behavioral health issues together will become the new model of integrated care delivery.
Key Questions this Study will Answer:
- Why is behavioral health increasing in importance and how is it related to physical health?
- How do regions fare in terms of behavioral health disease burdens, funding, resources, and uptake of services?
- What are the future trends and new market opportunities in behavioral health?
- What market sub-segments in digital health are impacting behavioral health?
- What novel approaches are being leveraged by existing companies and start-ups to address the various challenges in behavioral healthcare?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Behavioral Health Disorders
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary-Representative Disruptive Companies
- Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions
2. Growing Importance of Behavioral Health
- Economic Impact of Mental Illnesses
- Mental Illness and Disability
- Mental Illness Treatment Gap
- Medical Therapy Non-Adherence
- Relationship Between Behavioral and Physical Health
- Behavioral Health System Performance
- Focus on Behavioral Health
- Behavioral Health Importance-Patient Perspective
3. Market Overview
- Behavioral Health Disorder Landscape
- Behavioral Health Disorders
- Demographic Segments
4. Regional Insights
- Behavioral Health-Global Disease Distribution
- Behavioral Health Policies
- Recommended Policy Actions
- Behavioral Health Legislation
- Behavioral Health Promotion and Prevention Programs
- Behavioral Health Funding Sources
- Behavioral Health Workforce
- Mental Hospital and Outpatient Facilities Indicators
- Market Opportunities Discussion
5. Novel Care Approaches
- Behavioral Healthcare Continuum
- Prevention-Overview
- Prevention-Case Studies
- Diagnosis-Traditional Issues
- Screening-Kiosks Approach
- Treatment and Recovery-Emergent Themes
6. Competitive Playbook
- Defining Behavioral Health Trends in the Future
- New Market Opportunities
7. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends-Total Behavioral Healthcare Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Market Impact of Top 10 Trends
8. Forecasts and Trends-Total Behavioral Healthcare Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Segments Analysis-Behavioral Health Drugs
- Behavioral Health Drugs Segment-Key Findings
- Personalized Treatment Regimen
- New Directions
- Digital Pills
- Artificial Intelligence
- Nanorobotics to Eliminate Side Effects
10. Neuromodulation Devices
- Neuromodulation Devices Segment-Key Findings
- Neuromodulation Device Therapies
- Novel Neuromodulation Approaches
- Neuromodulation Devices Vendor Landscape
11. Digital Behavioral Health
- Digitizing Behavioral Health Services
12. mHealth for Behavioral Health
- mHealth Segment-Key Findings
- Smartphone Apps Overview
- Select Behavioral Health Apps
- Wearables Overview
- Select Behavioral Health Wearables
- Behavioral Health Wearables Research Directions
13. Telebehavioral Health
- Telebehavioral Health Segment-Key Findings
- Telebehavioral Health Overview
- Telebehavioral Health Models
14. Virtual Reality
- Virtual Reality Therapy Segment-Key Findings
- Virtual Reality Overview
- Virtual Reality Behavioral Health Landscape
15. Behavioral Health IT
- Behavioral Health IT Segment-Key Findings
- Behavioral Health IT Overview
- Behavioral Health IT Landscape
16. Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Approaches to Behavioral Health
- Sensory Approaches
- Truly Novel Approaches
17. Future Directions
- Trends in Future Research
- Notable Industry Developments
