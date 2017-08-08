Technavio's latest report on the global gym management software marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global gym management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The global gym management software market is driven by factors such as growing health consciousness in regions such as EMEA and the Americas and the rapid growth of cloud computing. The growth of cloud computing has allowed gym management software to be easily accessible in smartphones, which has benefitted gym employees including trainers as well as gym members.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on enterprise application sector, says, "EMEA is expected to be a major driver for the global gym management software market. The high concentration of gyms in Germany, the UK, Spain, and Italy, with most of these gyms using gym management software solutions, has led to the significant growth of the region's market."

The top three emerging trends driving the global gym management software marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Rise in number of fitness centers and health clubs

Need for membership management

Better integration of gym management software solutions

The rise of obesity in the global population is contributing to the growth of the global gym management software market. According to OECD, 38.2% of the total adult population (aged 15 and over) in the US were obese as of 2015. Of the total population of children in the US, 31% were overweight in 2016.

"The growing influence of fashion and body-building trends has also led to a rise in the number of people visiting gyms. These trends have been quickly adopted by young people active on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram," according to Ishmeet

The increasing need for membership management is a key trend in the market. This feature is being implemented in gym management software solutions offered by vendors such as MINDBODY and RhinoFit. Membership management features in a gym management software include tracking of membership information, communication with members, and planning of events accordingly. Cloud-based gym management software solutions are also offering cloud-based tools that are designed for the people management needs of gyms and fitness centers.

Many organizations face issues related to integration when using gym management software as they use many separate systems that do not integrate with each other. This has led to increased demand for a dedicated gym management software that can be used to streamline and integrate all the software into one single system.

Inner Range is a company in Australia that provides integration solutions as well as features such as single synchronized database and powerful reporting. The integration is extended to biometrics, building automation, and building CCTV. Efficient integration helps to reduce costs by making management processes more efficient.

The key vendors are as follows:

MINDBODY

RhinoFit

Treshna Enterprises (GymMaster)

Zen Planner

