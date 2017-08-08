

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Tuesday's session. However, the market managed to inch into positive territory in late trade, thanks to the early gains on Wall Street.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.08 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,162.33. The Swiss Leader Index dipped 0.02 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.05 percent.



Vifor Pharma was the top gainer of the session, with an increase of 2.0 percent. The company reported results for the first half of the year that topped expectations.



Aryzta and ABB climbed by 0.8 percent each.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis advanced 0.5 percent and Nestlé added 0.1 percent. However, shares of Roche slipped 0.1 percent.



Schindler dropped 0.8 percent and lost Julius Baer weakened by 0.6 percent. Morgan Stanley has rated shares of the private bank as an 'Equal weight.' Credit Suisse decreased 0.3 percent and UBS fell 0.2 percent.



Adecco gained 0.4 percent, while Zurich Insurance lost 0.3 percent. Both companies will report results on Thursday.



In the broad market, Swissquote surged 14 percent after reporting strong half year results.



