LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, the results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 14, 2017, its recent significant victories in its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. ("Axon," formerly known as TASER International, Inc.) and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the second quarter in a press release prior to the conference call.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #68117592 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from August 15, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on November 15, 2017 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #68117592.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer and innovator in the growing field of digital technology. Digital Ally is the only company serving the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and the commercial fleet industries that is capable of providing the complete end-to-end hardware and software solution. The Company's product lines include in-car audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server software and storage solutions. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. Digital Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. For news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:



Stanton E. Ross

CEO

(913) 814-7774

or

Thomas J. Heckman

CFO

(913) 814-7774



