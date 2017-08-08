Technavio analysts forecast the global humanized mouse model marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005708/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global humanized mouse model market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global humanized mouse modelmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various humanized mouse model products.

The global humanized mouse model market is growing. This is due to the growing number of applications of humanized mouse models in fields such as oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and toxicology. Humanized mouse models are being extensively used to study disease mechanisms, drug responses, and target identification to develop new drugs or therapies. Mice are also genetically engineered to assess immune responses, which are similar to humans.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global humanized mouse model market:

Increasing use of mice-based research

Growing adoption of personalized medicine

Innovative applications

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing use of mice-based research

Rats and mice are ideal models for biotechnology and related medical research. This is because they offer certain genetic and physiological advantages when compared with other species, which makes them ideal replacements for humans. Rats, mice, and humans share approximately 95% of their genetic makeup. Hence, their anatomical and physical functions can be studied in greater detail. This information can be applied to human research to develop advanced therapies.

Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment research analyst at Technavio, says, "Identifying hearing defects is a major advantage of using rats. The origins of some gene defects that are responsible for hearing loss are similar in both species. Genetically identical inbred strains of mice, which contain a single mutated gene, are valuable in recognizing gene function."

Growing adoption of personalized medicine

Personalized medicine, also called precision medicine or individualized medicine, is an emerging field of medicine. It identifies specific biomarkers to assess the best treatment for each patient. Mice have been used to develop personalized medicine for cancer. Researchers have developed the PDX cancer model.

"The growing demand for personalized medicine will increase the adoption of humanized mouse models. For instance, Jackson Laboratory has developed around 450 unique PDX oncology mice models for disorders such as acute myeloid leukemia and bladder, breast, lung, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers," adds Amber

Innovative applications

Microorganisms are great models for studying cell cycles. However, for human studies, mice are preferred as they closely resemble humans in the genetic makeup. Mice offer natural induction with diseases such as diabetes, cancer, glaucoma, and osteoporosis (OPO), which affect their entire immune system.

In the recent years, researchers have explored several innovative genetic technologies to produce customized models for a wide range of diseases and to study the function of targeted genes. However, the creation transgenic mice is a significant advancement. In transgenic mice, a new gene is implanted into the animal's germline.

Top vendors:

genOway

Horizon Discovery

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cell Lysis Market 2017-2021

Global Biopreservation Market 2017-2021

Global Medical Gas Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005708/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com