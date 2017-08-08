CUI Global Inc.'s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, CUI Inc, Announces Production Release of its Power Monitoring and Switching System for Data Centers

TUALATIN, Ore., Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CUI Inc, has launched production on its second solution for unlocking power capacity in data center and networking infrastructure. The ICE Switch, manufactured by CUI, is a power monitoring and switching system that connects to Virtual Power Systems' (VPS) ICE (Intelligent Control of Energy) Software to provide dynamic redundancy inside a data center. Consisting of two identical modules with up to 50 A of current per module, the ICE Switch features hot-swap functionality and a configurable single phase or three phase input. The system, housed in a standard 19" 1U package, also carries UL/cUL and TUV 60950-1 safety certifications.

In a traditional data center, power is typically provisioned to be 2N redundant, meaning that 50% of the power infrastructure is untapped to provide redundancy in the event of a failure. The ICE Switch unlocks additional power by allowing data centers to utilize that stranded power for 1N non-critical servers. Should a failure event occur, the ICE Switch shifts critical 2N applications to the redundant power, while provisioning any remaining power capacity to non-critical 1N applications based on priority levels set in VPS' ICE Software. The ICE Software uses a combination of fine-grained telemetry and machine learning predictions to distribute redundant power for optimal use and high availability. This functionality will allow data center operators to safely and reliably add servers without having to further invest in costly power infrastructure to support those additional applications.

"The ICE Switch is the next step in unlocking underutilized power capacity in data centers," stated Matt McKenzie, President of CUI. "In addition to the peak shaving capabilities of the ICE Block hardware, the ICE Switch is a continuation of our efforts with Virtual Power Systems to set new standards for efficient power infrastructure."

Shankar Ramamurthy, CEO of Virtual Power Systems, added, "CUI has been a tremendous partner for VPS in bringing the idea of Software Defined Power to market. The successful pilot tests of the ICE Block and now the release of the ICE Switch have proven them to be the ideal hardware partner for our innovative ICE Software solution."

The ICE Switch units are available immediately for purchase through CUI. Please contact CUI for pricing and details.

For more information on the ICE Switch and Software Defined Power, please visit: http://www.cui.com/sdp-infrastructure-solutions



About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

About CUI Inc

CUI Inc is a technology company focused on the development and distribution of electronic components. At the leading edge of power supply design, the organization supports customers as they strive to improve the energy efficiency and environmental credentials of their application. The company's power group is complemented by a portfolio of world-class board level components, consisting of interconnect, audio, motion control and thermal products. An unwavering commitment to create collaborative partnerships with customers and a drive to see that their design project is a success has been a hallmark of CUI's sustained growth since its founding in 1989. As a leader in the industry, CUI will continue to invest in the future through new technologies, talented employees, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and a growing global reach.

CUI Inc is a subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc., a publicly traded company whose common stock trades on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol CUI.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

