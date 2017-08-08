Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market 2017-2023 - Market is Estimated to Grow Over $3.9 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market -Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) - Market Share Analysis and Competitive Insights" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global next generation implants market is estimated to grow over $3.9 billion by 2023. On the other hand, the conventional implants market is estimated to grow over $103 billion in 2023. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into orthopedic, cardiovascular, dental, ocular and other implants. As per the raw material, the metals and its alloys are dominating the conventional implants market with an estimated value of $25 billion in 2016.

The medical implants can be categorised based on the application into orthopaedic, cardiovascular, ocular, dental and others. These implants can be made of different raw materials such as metals and its alloys, ceramics, polymers, biologicals and others. The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies & developments taking place in this market. Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities and challenges) and industry analysis.

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global next generation implants market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, emergence of next generation of implants and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global next generation implants market and assesses the factors governing the same.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global next generation implants market and their case studies?

How the medical implants market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global next generation implants market in 2016 and 2023?

How will each segment of the global next generation implants market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2023?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2016 and 2023?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What will be the growth rate of different segments during the forecast period? Which is the leading segment by application and raw material used?

Who are the key players for the next generation of implants market?

How the market has been segmented on the basis of application?

Which geographical location will dominate the next generation implants market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope

2 Market Overview

3 Market Dynamics

4 Industry Insights

5 Competitive Landscape

6 Global Next Generation Implants Market, by Application

7 Global Next Generation Implants Market, by Material

8 Global Next Generation Implants Market, by Geography

9 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Arthrex

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirna Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Endo International Plc

Globus Medical Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Johnson & Johnson

Lifenet Health, Inc.

Livanova Plc

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Novartis International Ag

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Symetis SA

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

& Associates, Inc. Wright Medical Group N.V

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

