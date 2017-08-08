MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - August 08, 2017) - Madison Asset Management announced today that Glass Lewis, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, is recommending investors to support ALL of management's positions and reject those of the dissident shareholder (Karpus). Specifically, Glass Lewis recommended voting as follows:

FOR the reorganization of the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) into the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN)

FOR MSP and MCN's Board nominees and

AGAINST shareholder proposals to: a) terminate the investment advisory agreement and b) self-tender shares.

This recommendation comes only a week after reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), another leading proxy advisory firm, also recommended that investors support ALL of management's positions and reject those of Karpus.

In its report, Glass Lewis concluded that "the Dissident's material fail to convincingly establish that the trajectory of the funds is sufficiently off course to warrant the type of high risk course change presently promoted by Karpus. Just as importantly, we [Glass Lewis] believe the candidates selected by Karpus appear relatively ill-suited for the particular challenges and opportunities facing MSP at this time, and, thus, fail to see that supporting their election would represent a superior outcome relative to the status quo. As a result, we believe investors would be best suited rejecting the Karpus agenda, including proposals to terminate the advisory agreement with MAM and consider a broad-based self-tender arrangement." [emphasis added]

Specifically responding to Karpus' proposals, Glass Lewis determined that, "if successful, the contemplated shareholder resolutions would leave both funds managerially rudderless, which we believe pairs rather poorly with the prospect of either fund contemporaneously undertaking an expedited liquidation of a material portion of their respective portfolios." And followed this up by noting "we see very little value in the prospective election of either Mr. Regan or Mr. Robeson" (Karpus's nominees).

Finally, Glass Lewis recommends that shareholders do not vote using the Green proxy card submitted to them by the dissident shareholder.

*Permission was neither sought nor obtained from Glass Lewis for using excerpts from their report.

About Madison Asset Management, LLC

Madison Asset Management, LLC (Madison), a subsidiary of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., is the Funds' investment adviser. Its affiliates include Madison Investment Advisors, LLC, with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Arizona; and Hansberger Growth Investors L.P., Toronto, Canada.

