

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, kicking off this week's series of auctions by attracting above average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.520 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.13.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.573 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.87.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



