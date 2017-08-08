Technavio analysts forecast the global infant and toddler nutrition marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005699/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global infant and toddler nutrition market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global infant and toddler nutritionmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global infant and toddler market is driven by the increase in health concerns among parents. The leading vendors market and advertise their products to increase their sales. The increasing number of women in the workforce has driven the growth of the disposable incomes of people. The growth of disposable incomes has increased the adoption of high-quality infant and toddler food.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global infant and toddler nutrition market:

Increasing number of women in the workforce

Growing health concerns among parents and recommendations from reliable sources

Limitations of breastfeeding

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing number of women in the workforce

As infant and toddler nutrition products offer the essential nutrients required for infants and toddlers, new mothers can rely on these products for the adequate nourishment of their infants and toddlers. Infant food formulas are easy to make and can be prepared by anyone. Hence, the demand for infant and toddler nutrition products from working mothers has increased.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst at Technavio, says, "People in countries such as Brazil, the US, and Canada, which have an increasing number of women in the workforce, are concerned about the health of infants. Hence, the adoption of infant and toddler nutrition products is high in these countries."

Growing health concerns among parents and recommendations from reliable sources

To ensure the healthy growth and development of infants, parents desire to ensure optimal nutrition. Hence, they opt for packaged infant and toddler nutrition products to supplement breastfeeding. Leading vendors are marketing and advertising to increase the adoption of their products. The growth of disposable incomes has made such products more affordable.

"Organic labels have also witnessed growth as they are marketed as being safer and nutritionally superior when compared with conventional food. HCPs are also influencing the buying decisions of consumers. Parents are first introduced to infant and toddler nutritional products by doctors and hospitals," adds Amber.

Limitations of breastfeeding

Several organizations such as the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that infants should be fed with breastmilk for at least the first six months after birth. However, this depends on various factors such as lifestyle, comfort level, and specific medical situations of both the mother and the baby.

In the last few years, the adoption of various infant formulas has grown. In the US, according to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), infant formulas are a complete or partial alternative to breast milk. Several companies offer various types of infant formulas as substitutes for breast milk.

Top vendors:

Mead Johnson

Danone

Nestlé

Glanbia

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Breast Pumps Market 2017-2021

Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market 2017-2021

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005699/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com