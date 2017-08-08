Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal intelligent video analytics (IVA) marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global IVA market will post a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for people searches, immediate detection, and extraction of events, retrieving valuable data from surveillance footage and replacing manual and time-consuming tasks contribute significantly to market growth. IVA solutions improve work efficiency and boost return on investment (ROI). Several vendors in the market offer IVA solutions that have intelligent digital image processing systems.

Competitive vendor landscape

The report provides an exhaustive list of all the global vendors that provide IVA software and solutions. The vendors are identified based on the revenue generated, geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D. The vendor matrix provides a detailed comparison of the features, industries served, and the geographical presence of the key vendors.

"The global IVA market is witnessing intense competition due to a large number of vendors. The market is fragmented due to the presence of small regional vendors and large multinational players. The regional vendors find it challenging to compete with the international players. The established IVA vendors will acquire the niche IVA vendors to expand product portfolios and increase market shares during the forecast period," says, Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert in IT security research from Technavio.

Top five IVA market vendors

Agent Video Intelligence

Agent Video Intelligence provides open architectures and video analytics software solutions for security, safety, and BI applications worldwide. The video analytics technology offered by the company includes software products for on-premises and cloud-based installations. The capabilities range from real-time video analysis and alerts to video searches and BI.

Bosch Security Systems

Bosch Security Systems designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of security equipment for various applications like video surveillance, access control, communications, and intrusion and fire detection.

IBM

IBM offers numerous types of hardware, software, consulting, and infrastructure services. The company serves industries like automotive, banking, chemicals and petroleum, communications, insurance, life sciences, media and entertainment, metals and mining, and retail.

IntelliVision

IntelliVision is a leading software and solutions B2B company in the intelligent video analytics, smart camera, and automated monitoring market. The solutions offered by the company are used in security, surveillance, automotive, robotics, traffic/transportation, and others.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International manufactures automation and security solutions for the commercial and residential sectors. The company offers video surveillance products and access control systems in APAC, EMEA, and the US. Honeywell Security operates as a subsidiary of Honeywell International.

