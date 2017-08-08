Global DevOps Market 2017-2023 - Focus on Monitoring & Performance Management, Delivery & Operations Management, Lifecycle Management, Analytics, and Other Solutions

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "DevOps Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The DevOps Market would attain market size of $8,763.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18% during 2017 -2023

The DevOps lead to better automation of processes, which would drive the adoption of the technology on a level. With the adoption of DevOps model, development and operations teams have the opportunity to work hand in hand. Teams have the benefit of working across the lifecycle, and as a result develop a set of skillsets which are not limited to a single function. Quality assurance and security teams also get an opportunity to work with development and operations and as a result, build better inter team skill sets.

Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Solutions, the market is segmented into Monitoring & Performance Management, Delivery & Operations Management, Lifecycle Management, Analytics, and Other Solution. Based on Deployment Types, the market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the DevOps market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., CA Technologies, Dell (EMC Corporation), HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., and Versionone, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global DevOps Market, by End Users

1.4.2 Global DevOps Market, by Solutions

1.4.3 Global DevOps Market, by Deployment Types

1.4.4 Global DevOps Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Segmental Highlights

3.1.1.1 DevOps Market By Solution Type

3.1.1.2 DevOps Market By Deployment Models

3.1.1.1 DevOps Market By End User Type

3.1.1.2 DevOps Market By Geography

3.2 Drivers, and Restraints



4. Global DevOps Market

4.1 Global DevOps Market by End User



5. Global DevOps Market by Solution

5.1.1 Global Monitoring & Performance Management DevOps Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Delivery & Operations Management DevOps Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Lifecycle Management DevOps Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Analytics DevOps Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Other Solution DevOps Market by Region



6. Global DevOps Market by Deployment Type

6.1.1 Global On-Premise DevOps Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud DevOps Market by Region



7. Global DevOps Market by Region



8. Competitive Study

8.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

8.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

8.2.1 Product Launches

8.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



9. Company Profiles



CA Technologies

Amazon.com, Inc.

Dell (EMC Corporation)

HP Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Versionone, Inc.

