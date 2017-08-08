Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTC Pink: GGXXF) has announced a non-brokered, flow through, private placement.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box. The video is also available on YouTube.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_qvc1pzjs/GGX-Gold-TSXVGGX-OTCBBGGXXF-has-announced-a-non-brokered-private-placement

The company plans to raise gross proceeds of up to $400,000 from the issuance of up to 2 million flow through units, priced at $0.20 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase an additional flow through share at $0.25 for 60 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

In addition to accredited investors, the offering is open to current shareholders. The company is also relying on other Securities Commission exemptions allowing non-accredited investors to purchase the private placement provided they have obtained advice from a registered investment dealer.

Proceeds will be used for continued exploration work on the Gold Drop Property, which may include additional drilling and trenching. The Gold Drop Property is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The drill program is targeting the C.O.D. Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style gold and silver bearing quartz vein in the Gold Drop Southwest zone.

Previous excavator trenching exposed 160 metres of the C.O.D. vein, which remained open in both directions.

The shares are trading at $0.20 and with 24.2 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4.8 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

