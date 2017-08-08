The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



8 August 2017







Major shareholder announcement



Further to the subscription of shares from the group of investors published in announcement of 8 August 2017, Vestjysk Bank A/S has today received the attached announcement (in Danish) from Forenet Kredit f.m.b.a., which is hereby disclosed in accordance with Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act.



According to the attached announcement, Forenet Kredit f.m.b.a. indirectly owns approx. 16.50 % of the share capital and voting rights, respectively, in Vestjysk Bank A/S as of today's date.





Vestjysk Bank A/S



Vagn Thorsager Chairman of the Board of Directors



Vestjysk Bank A/S Torvet 4-5 DK-7620 Lemvig Denmark Phone +45 96 63 20 00 CVR no. 34631328 www.vestjyskbank.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640650