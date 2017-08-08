Florida International University College of Business Contracts Intermedia Touch to Create an Interactive Donor Wall Application to Increase Communication and Showcase Their Supporters

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / The Florida International University (FIU) College of Business Donor Wall Project is about the development of a custom application meant to increase the level of communication and education about the institution's great supporters. "FIU COB Donor Wall is an interactive app for the College of Business, and it's a significant landmark for the institution," according to the Dean of the College of Business.

In this custom application created by Intermedia Touch, students have access to valuable information related to FIU's College of Business and their supporters, along with key events and programs that enhance their educational experience. The user-friendly app has features that make it easy to access, ensuring a high level of communication. The application has different sections, such as videos, access to social media, a calendar to showcase future events and programs, and a relevant news feed related to the college, all in a consolidated technological solution.

According to a College of Business student at FIU, this latest project at FIU's College of Business is "a much needed interactive platform which will enable the college to easily send a message across to its students."

"The donor wall at FIU's College of Business is used to showcase our college's top supporters. Our interactive wall gives our students, faculty, staff, and visitors a chance to see what our donors support within the college, as well as the many accomplishments the college celebrates along the way. Working with Intermedia Touch has been amazing! The team is always accommodating, and they have been an absolute pleasure to work with. Thank you for making our vision a reality, and we look forward to our continued partnership as we grow," says Silvia Arrastia, College of Business, Florida International University.

Interested in seeing how the video wall was built? Check out the video right here: https://intermediatouch.com/florida-international-university-college-business-contracts-intermedia-touch-create-interactive-donor-wall-application-increase-communication-showcase-supporters/

About FIU's College of Business:

As Miami's first and only public research university, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, FIU is worlds ahead in its service to the academic and local community. Designated as a top-tier research institution, FIU emphasizes research as a major component in the University's mission.

Business Success on a Global Scale:

The Florida International University College of Business remains worlds ahead in preparing Undergraduate and Graduate Business students, as well as, life-long executive learners for leadership roles in the global market.

This is where entrepreneurial passion meets academic leadership.

It's the school U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, CEO Magazine, Fortune Small Business, Hispanic Business and many other respected publications all rank as exceptional.

It's where you gain exciting new opportunities to stretch your capabilities on a bigger, more impactful scale all within South Florida's dynamic, high-powered business community.

Ranked Top 5% Elite

FIU College of Business is among the top 5% of elite business schools worldwide accredited by the AACSB International - The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

About Intermedia Touch:

Intermedia Touch, Inc. is a leader in interactive technology and custom application solutions for a broad range of corporate clients. Offering unmatched service and extensive experience as a technology integrator, our goal is to create unique experiences by making use of the latest interactive technology and applications available in the digital signage industry.

Intermedia Touch, Inc. offers powerful custom software solutions, as well as a diverse array of interactive hardware options that include interactive touch screen monitors, interactive infrared surfaces, interactive video walls, interactive holographic glass, indoor/outdoor kiosks, as well as LED signs. With more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and audio visual fields, the team at Intermedia Touch, Inc. strives to tailor custom interactive solutions that will create the highest visual impact and relevance for your specific target audience.

For further details on the products and services that Intermedia Touch, Inc. has to offer, feel free to contact us at 305-517-3894, or send an email to info@intermediatouch.com. You can visit us online at www.intermediatouch.com or in person at 2600 NW 75 Avenue, Suite 200, Miami, FL 33122.

SOURCE: Intermedia Touch, Inc.