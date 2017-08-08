

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower for a second day Tuesday as the dollar found its footing after 15-month lows.



December gold settled $2.10, or 0.2%, lower at $1,262.60/oz.



The precious metal hit 8-week highs to start August, but has since leveled off amid mixed economic data, including July's strong jobs report.



Meanwhile, the number of job openings surged to a record 6.2 million in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday.



The Federal Reserve may raise interest again this year as long as the economy holds up.



