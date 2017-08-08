

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With new U.N. sanctions ramping up tensions with North Korea, the results of a new CBS News poll found that a majority of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of conflict with the communist nation.



Seventy-two percent of Americans said they are uneasy about a potential conflict with North Korea, while just 26 percent are confident the situation will be resolved.



Republicans are slightly more confident things will be resolved, although 68 percent still said they are uneasy about a conflict.



The uneasiness about the possibility of conflict with North Korea comes as Americans don't have much confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the situation.



While 35 percent of Americans said they are confident in Trump's ability to handle the situation, 61 percent are uneasy about his approach.



The results showed a significant partisan divide on the issue, as 76 percent of Republicans are confident in Trump compared to the 87 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Independents that are uneasy.



Nonetheless, the poll found that a majority of Americans think North Korea's development of weapons is a threat that can be contained right now.



Sixty percent think the threat can be contained, while 29 percent said the threat requires U.S. military action and 7 percent said North Korea's development of weapons is not a threat to the U.S. at all.



The CBS News survey of 1,111 adults was conducted by SRSS from August 3rd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



