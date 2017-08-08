Global Transdermal Patch Market Outlook 2022 - Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transdermal patches are widely accepted among physicians and patients due to their non-invasive, pain free and easy administration. In recent years, the growth of transdermal patch market has increased and expected to increase significantly in coming years. Higher investments in research and development could be attributed to the success of transdermal patch market. Number of disease indication treated by them is increasing steadily leading to higher market penetration. Every year various transdermal patches are introduced in globally leading to increased market size.



Transdermal patches presently donning the market are formulated in accordance with requirement of the medicinal therapy. They can be worn for as low as 8 hours to as long as 7 days depending on the therapeutic indication. These patches are secured with adhesives, which are designed to adhere comfortably to the skin which in turn allows a patient to use the patches for as long as is indicated by his or her physician.



Transdermal drug delivery provides excellent control of the rate of delivery directly into the bloodstream. It also offers a predictable pharmacokinetic profile and constant drug levels over extended periods of time without the extreme peak/trough fluctuations inherent in oral administration with the inherent power of discontinuation of therapy immediately by simply removing the patch.



Strong clinical pipeline could be observed in case of transdermal patches which reflect the interest of pharmaceutical companies in this segment.



Companies Mentioned



3M Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Acrux

Agile Therapeutics

Allergan

Antares Pharma

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Chase Pharmaceuticals

Corium International

DURECT Corporation

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Fempharm

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Bioscience

Johnson & Johnson

LaSalle Laboratories

Lavipharm-increase

MINRAD International

NeurogesX

Novartis

Noven Pharmaceuticals

NuPathe

Nuvo Research

Pain Therapeutics

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Transdermal Patch



2. Classification of Transdermal Patches



3. Why There Exist Need for Transdermal Patches?



4. Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery



5. Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods



6. Global Transdermal Patch Market Outlook



7. Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview



8. Global Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics



9. Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Prospects



10. Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight



11. Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight by Company, Indication & Phase



12. Competitive Landscape



