Technavio's latest report on the global microwave devices marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005753/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global microwave devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the proliferation of technologies, such as IoT, the demand for microwave devices will accelerate. IoT is a revolutionary technology that will transform the consumer electronics industry, leveraging on the Internet penetration across the globe. IoT will be able to connect billions of devices. Future households will have a lot of connected nodes and appliances that are interconnected wirelessly.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on semiconductor equipment sector, says, "The market vendors have been increasingly spending a huge amount of their revenue on R&D to stay ahead of their competitors and gain more market share. Efficiency is one of the key buying criteria, which can be achieved or improved through R&D. Hence, the increased R&D expenditure is a new trend that is expected to propel the growth of the global microwave device market during the forecast period."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global microwave devices marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of high-power electronic devices

Increasing adoption of HEVs

Increasing demand for data centers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of high-power electronic devices

The end-users have high expectations and they want products that are prompt, innovative, lightweight, energy efficient, and small in size, leading to the emergence of SiC and GaN technologies. The GaN and SiC technologies, when equipped in the modern high-power devices, are delivering high speed, accuracy, and reliability.

"GaN and SiC-based microwave devices have brought many opportunities for both the customers and semiconductor vendors. For customers, SiC and GaN offer high- power electronics that are mobile, prompt, and energy efficient," according to Sunil

Increasing adoption of HEVs

The operating temperature of SiCs is high in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles. As a result, these vehicles require a liquid cooling system. Hybrid vehicles require a cooling system for the gasoline engine, which runs at 105°C. They also require a cooling system to cool the power electronics and traction motor as Si-based electronics do not perform above 150°C.

The leakage of the liquid cooling system can destroy the electronics. SiC inverters can reduce the size of the cooling system by 60% as they can operate at higher temperatures. These inverters can be combined with other high-temperature components, such as high-temperature capacitors, to eliminate the second loop and to cool the electronics with air.

Increasing demand for data centers

With the rise of M2M communication, IoT applications are generating a tremendous amount of new data every minute. These data must be managed, stored, and retrieved in numerous data centers located around the world. The growing amount of data in the cloud necessitates the development of data centers. As the cloud computing platforms and services are growing exponentially, telecom network operators and cloud service providers are investing heavily in building data centers across the globe.

The key vendors are as follows:

API Technologies

L3 Technologies

Qorvo

Teledyne Technologies

Browse Related Reports:

Global Fiber Laser Market 2017-2021

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market 2017-2021

Global BCD Power IC Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005753/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com