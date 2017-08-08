The transportation and logistics industry in Canada provides some of the most vital services for the country's economy. Driven by the country's large size, diverse geography, and strong economic performance, Canada's transportation and logistics industry saw steady growth rates over the recent years. Today, many leading Canadian transportation and logistics companies are undergoing some major changes, to meet constantly evolving customer demand.

BizVibe is home to more than 38,870 transportation and logistics companies around the world, including many in Canada. In a recent article titled Top 10 Transportation and Logistics Companies in Canada, BizVibe identifies the major market leaders in Canada's transportation and logistics industry. Here are some of the top ones:

Purolator: Purolator is 91% owned by Canada Post, with the remainder of ownership split between Barry Lapointe Holdings Ltd. (7%) and others (2%). The company provides integrated freight, parcel, and logistics solutions across Canada and generates revenue of over CAD 1 billion annually. It has partnered with UPS for deliveries outside of Canada. Day Ross Transportation Group: Founded in 1950 as the transportation and logistics subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited, Day Ross Transportation Group provides a variety of solutions, including transportation hauling, dedicated fleet operation logistics, and same-day delivery services. It has 2,500 employees across Canada, 3,500 owner operators and 3,300 company-owned trucks and trailers. Simard: Founded in 1943, Simard offers freight trucking services and freight logistic services to clients across Canada. Its facilities are located close to maritime terminals, airports and railways Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Westcan Bulk Transport: With headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, the company offers bulk transport, flat deck freight, product handling and warehousing, oilfield services, and other transportation and logistics. It mainly serves customers throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Western Arctic and is one of the largest niche bulk commodity haulers in Western Canada. Normandin Transit: Founded in 1988, the company specializes in the transportation of less than truckload and full truckload freight shipments. It is one of the largest public fleets in the province of Quebec and has a fleet of 369 vehicles and 1,077 trailers.

