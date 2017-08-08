ARC MarketPlace Activity Bookings within Iceland Also Increase

More travelers are taking a break from the heat by visiting Iceland, according to new analysis by the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC). The number of people flying roundtrip to Iceland from the U.S. so far in 2017* has increased 42 percent to 62,300 compared to 44,000 during the same time in 2016.

ARC also found that the average roundtrip ticket price to fly to Iceland from the U.S. has decreased 10 percent from nearly $900 in 2016 to $800 in 2017.

Similarly, Iceland bookings** made through ARC MarketPlace-a website that provides travel agents with worldwide activities and tours for their clients-have also increased by 116 percent from 560 in 2016 to more than 1,200 in 2017.

The top five Iceland activities booked through ARC MarketPlace for 2017 were:

Blue Lagoon spa with roundtrip transport from Reykjavik

Grand Golden Circle day trip from Reykjavik

Golden Circle classic day trip from Reykjavik

City sightseeing Reykjavik hop-on hop-off tour

Northern Lights night tour from Reykjavik

Due to the increased bookings, ARC MarketPlace recently launched a city page highlighting top attractions in Iceland.

About ARC:

Notes for Editors:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on tickets purchased through June 30, 2017, from 12,265 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies, for travel anytime in 2017. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

June 30, 2017, from 12,265 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies, for travel anytime in 2017. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines. Average ticket price (in USD) for a roundtrip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. travel to Reykjavik.

**Booking Sales

Results are based on sales booking purchased through ARC MarketPlace through June 30, 2017 for travel anytime in 2017.

