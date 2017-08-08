The maintenance, tracking and verification of aircraft and pilot log records will never be easier after the launch of Aeron Register. The current system for logging training and flight hours is easily manipulated, as flight logs are mostly done on paper, with the numbers, signatures, and confirmation stamps all being done manually.

The point of a flight log is to monitor the progressive experience of a pilot. This is one of the ways that determines when a pilot can be licensed. As an example, to become a licensed private pilot, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires 40 flight hours to acquire experience and skill. Therefore, it is critical to ensure that the logs are authentic.

Aeron.aero has developed a solution to make flying safer for everyone.

Aeron's solution relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized, hosting global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.

A smart phone application will ultimately replace obsolete paper records and would gain a global acceptance, enabling a single point of reference for private pilots, aircraft owners and operators, aviation enthusiasts and general public interested in aircraft charters, leisure flights and pilot training.

Aeron will work with national aviation authorities and international agencies (e.g. EASA and FAA) to promote acceptance of the electronic log records based on blockchain, as well as to demonstrate integrity, reliability and transparency of record keeping. That will take experience, connections, and resources. We welcome your interest and participation.

Please visit our website https://aeron.aero/ for additional information on our services, business model and key events.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006283/en/

Contacts:

Aeron Labs OU

Alice Hansen

Tel: +372 7121717

pr@aeron.aero

https://aeron.aero/