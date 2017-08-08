sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,725 Euro		-0,04
-0,23 %
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,63
17,791
20:57
17,633
17,721
20:57
08.08.2017 | 20:40
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize announces resignation of Jack Stahl

Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 8, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize today announced that Jack Stahl has decided to step down from Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board due to other business-related commitments in the United States.

Mr. Stahl, who has served on the Supervisory Board since July 24, 2016, was Chairman of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee and a member of the Governance and Nomination Committee. Prior to the merger of Ahold and Delhaize, he was a member of Delhaize Group's Supervisory Board since 2008. 

Mats Jansson, Chairman of Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board: "Jack has been a committed and valued Supervisory Board member. First at Delhaize Group and, after the merger, at Ahold Delhaize. A veteran of the consumer-goods industry, Jack played a key role throughout the merger process and in shaping Ahold Delhaize. I would like to thank him for his continued support and efforts. The Supervisory Board will miss his professionalism, dedication, insight and sense of humor." 

Supervisory Board member René Hooft Graafland has agreed to take over Mr. Stahl's duties as Chairman of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee.   

Cautionary notice

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

20170808_Press release August 8 final (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2126188/811742.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)