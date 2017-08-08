Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize announces resignation of Jack Stahl

Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 8, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize today announced that Jack Stahl has decided to step down from Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board due to other business-related commitments in the United States.

Mr. Stahl, who has served on the Supervisory Board since July 24, 2016, was Chairman of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee and a member of the Governance and Nomination Committee. Prior to the merger of Ahold and Delhaize, he was a member of Delhaize Group's Supervisory Board since 2008.

Mats Jansson, Chairman of Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board: "Jack has been a committed and valued Supervisory Board member. First at Delhaize Group and, after the merger, at Ahold Delhaize. A veteran of the consumer-goods industry, Jack played a key role throughout the merger process and in shaping Ahold Delhaize. I would like to thank him for his continued support and efforts. The Supervisory Board will miss his professionalism, dedication, insight and sense of humor."

Supervisory Board member René Hooft Graafland has agreed to take over Mr. Stahl's duties as Chairman of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee.

Cautionary notice

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

