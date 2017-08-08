

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A recent assessment by the U.S. intelligence community determined that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, according to a report by the Washington Post.



The Post said the new analysis completed by the Defense Intelligence Agency last month suggests North Korea has crossed a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.



'The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,' the assessment said in an excerpt read to the Washington Post.



The Post said the assessment's broad conclusions were verified by two U.S. officials familiar with the document.



A U.S. official confirmed the assessment to NBC News but noted it does not mean North Korea has fielded a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile.



The North Koreans still have to establish that they can deliver a weapon accurately that survives reentry, NBC News said.



The latest reports comes as new U.N. sanctions imposed on North Korea have increased tensions between the U.S. and the communist nation.



