Research Report on China Express Delivery Industry, 2012-2016, 2014-2017 & 2017-2021

The "Research Report on China Express Delivery Industry, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2016, online retail sales in China was CNY 5,155.6 billion, increasing by 26.2% YOY. Retail sales of physical goods was CNY 4,194.4 billion, increasing by 25.6% YOY and accounting for 12.6% of total retail sales of consumer goods. Among these goods, food, clothing and daily goods increased by 28.5%, 18.1% and 28.8%, respectively.



According to the report, surging market demand brought about by the booming e-commerce in China stimulated the fast growth of express delivery. The volume of business of express delivery in China increased from 1.2 billion parcels in 2007 to 31.3 billion in 2016. In 2016, the revenue of China's express delivery industry exceeded CNY 400 billion. Both the Chinese government and some local governments have issued policies to support the development of the express delivery industry.



However, the development of the industry is also faced with risks and challenges. For example, the overall cost has been pushed up by increasing property rental and human capital costs. Some policies are also unfavorable to the express delivery industry. For example, Provisions on the Administration of the Running of Transport Vehicles with Out-of-gauge Goods on the Road, which is known for its historical strictness, was implemented on September 21, 2016.



China's express delivery industry is characterized by extensive development mode, severe homogeneous competition, declining profitability and huge infrastructure investment. As a result, many private express delivery companies which find it hard to borrow money from banks turned to going public to raise funds so as to improve their competitive advantages. The year 2016 saw the most dynamic capital activities in China's express delivery industry. A number of express delivery leaders were listed.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Concepts in Express Delivery Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Express Delivery

1.2 Parameters and Assumptions

1.3 About the Author



2 Analysis of Express Delivery Industry in China, 2012-2016

2.1 Development Environment of Express Delivery Industry in China

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment of Express Delivery Industry in China

2.1.3 Social Environment

2.2 Analysis of Supply in Express Delivery Industry in China, 2012-2016

2.2.1 Express Delivery Enterprise Profiles

2.2.2 Supply Capacity of Express Delivery

2.3 Analysis of Demand in Express Delivery Market in China, 2012-2016

2.3.1 Major Consumer Groups in Express Delivery Market

2.3.2 Market Size of Express Delivery in China, 2012-2016



3 Competition Status of Express Delivery Industry in China, 2012-2016

3.1 Barriers to Entry in Express Delivery Industry in China

3.1. Barriers of Economies of Scale

3.1.2 Barriers of Necessary Capital

3.1.3 Barriers of Product Differentiation

3.1.4 Barriers of Human Capital

3.2 Competition Structure of China Express Delivery Industry

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers in Express Delivery

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers in Express Delivery

3.2.3 Internal Competition in Express Delivery Industry

3.2.4 Substitutes for Express Delivery

3. 2.5 Threats from New Entrants



4 Analysis of Major Express Delivery Companies in China, 2013-2016

4.1 S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Profile of S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.

4.2.2 Operation Status of S.F. Express

4.2 STO Express Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Profile of STO Express Co., Ltd.

4.2.2 Operation Status of STO Express

4.3 YTO Express Group Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Profile of YTO Express

4.3.2 Operating Revenue of YTO Express

4.4 Yunda Holding Co., Ltd.

4.4.1 Profile of Yunda Express

4.4.2 Operation Status of Yunda Express

4.5 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

4.5.1 Profile of ZTO Express

4.5.2 Operation Status of ZTO Express

4.6 Sinotrans Air Transportation Development Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Profile of Sinotrans Air Transportation Development Co., Ltd.

4.6.2 Operation Status of Sinotrans Air Transportation Development Co., Ltd.

4.7 China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd.

4.7.1 Profile of China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd.

4.7.2 Operation Status of China Postal Express & Logistics Co., Ltd.

4.8 Other Express Delivery Companies



5 Analysis of Costs and Prices of China Express Delivery Industry, 2014-2017

5.1 Analysis of Costs in China Express Delivery Industry

5.2 Analysis of Service Prices of China Express Delivery Industry

5.2.1 Analysis of Express Delivery Prices in China, 2013-2016

5.2.2 Price Trend of Express Delivery in China, 2017-2021



6 Forecast on Development of Express Delivery Industry in China, 2017-2021

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China Express Delivery Industry

6.1.1 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China Express Delivery Industry, 2017-2021

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges in Future Express Delivery Industry in China

6.2 Forecast on Express Delivery Industry in China, 2017-2021

6.2.1 Forecast on Supply in Express Delivery Industry in China, 2017-2021

6.2.2 Forecast on Product Structure of Express Delivery in China

6.3 Forecast on Demand in China Express Delivery Industry, 2017-2021

6.3.1 Overall Demand

6.3.2 Forecast on Segment Demand for Express Delivery in China



