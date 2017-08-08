Technavio's latest report on the global operating room integrated systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005723/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global operating room integrated systems market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Technavio's market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of almost 15% through 2021. The global OR integrated systems market is growing at a rapid pace due to the high adoption of specialized integrated systems that are used during open and MI cardiovascular, neurosurgical, orthopedic, spine and general surgeries. These days an OR integration is pre-planned, ergonomically designed, and implemented with various technologically advanced systems as per user preference.

Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on orthopedics and medical devices sector, says, "ORs in various healthcare organizations have undergone complete technological transformation to be in line with growing technological innovations and trends. Many hospitals are focusing on next-generation OR integrated systems and hybrid OR solutions."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global OR integrated systems marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Rising popularity of hybrid ORs

Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Increasing consultation services and support by manufacturers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising popularity of hybrid ORs

Hospitals are increasingly implementing hybrid ORs with multiple features. Hybrid OR is a combination of surgical equipment and advanced imaging equipment into one space. It can be integrated with various types of surgical and imaging equipment, allowing surgeons to conduct combined open, MI, image-guided, and catheter-based surgeries in the same OR with the same operative setting.

"Hybrid ORs are becoming increasingly popular in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics as they are cost-efficient and help prevent major medical errors. Catering to the demand for hybrid ORs is the key focus for leading players in the market," according to Ramakrishna.

Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

ASCs mainly perform surgeries that do not require an overnight stay in a healthcare facility. Most endoscopic surgeries such as large and small intestine surgeries, insertion of prosthetic lens or extraction of lens, and cataract surgeries are performed in ASCs. Technological advances have made it possible for ASCs to perform MI surgical procedures.

Patients prefer surgeries in ASCs than in hospitals because most surgeries are performed on an out-patient basis, and are cost effective. Hence, there is an increased need of ORs in these facilities. To reduce the cost burden in these facilities, Medicare and Medicaid in the US have come up with stringent reimbursement policies.

Increasing consultation services and support by manufacturers

Manufacturers are offering consultation, planning, system installation, and configuration services to hospitals for the use of OR integrated systems without any glitches. It helps manufacturers to design and incorporate technologies according to end-user preferences. Manufacturers are offering high-performance systems, ideal service plans, regular product training, and real-time support to attract customers.

For instance, Stryker, a leading manufacturer of OR integrated systems, provides remote device management-based products. The company's SwitchPoint Infinity 3 sends system alerts automatically to customer care teams and service and technical support staff in case of any errors.

The key vendors are as follows:

Stryker

Steris

Karl Storz

Olympus

Merivaara

Browse Related Reports:

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market 2017-2021

Global Neonatal Incubators Market 2017-2021

Regenerative Medicine Market in the US 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005723/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com