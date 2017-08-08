

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged lower Tuesday as OPEC gathered to discuss its supply quota plan.



Analysts say the cartel may announce deeper production cuts in order to sustain above $50 a barrel.



Saudi Arabia will cut crude oil allocations to its customers worldwide in September by at least 520,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported.



Still, markets remain over-supplied for the near term, keeping oil's rally in check.



WTI oil for September delivery dropped 0.5% to settle at $49.17/bbl, unable to hold the $50 mark.



The number of job openings surged to a record 6.2 million in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday.



The Federal Reserve may raise interest again this year as long as the economy holds up.



