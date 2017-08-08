Research Report on China Bicycle Sharing Industry, 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bicycle sharing is a service providing bicycles for shared (rental) use around subway stations, bus stations, residential areas, commercial districts, campus and other public places. Individuals do not have to park the bikes at designated locations. Bicycle sharing first appeared in 2014 in China, became popular in 2015 and boomed in 2016.



The production volume of bicycles in China was 60 million in 2016 and has been declining in recent years. However, the fast development of bicycle sharing since the second half of 2016 brought new opportunities to the bicycle industry by creating demands for 1 million bikes per month. The report estimates that by the end of 2016, the supply of sharing bicycles had exceeded 3 million and is increasing by 1 million per month. There has been 18 million bicycle sharing users by the end of 2016 and will increase by 200,000 per month in 2017.



While bringing convenience for residents, the industry is faced with a number of problems. Due to the non-docking nature of bicycle sharing, many users park bike wherever they want - even on motor lanes or pedestrian lanes. In many places, traffic police have detained sharing bicycles because of illegal parking. In addition, these bikes are also being vandalized and stolen.



According to the report, the nature of bicycle sharing is nothing different from other rental services. Companies rent vehicles that they own. What attracts investors is the integration of rental services with the Internet or mobile Internet, such as GPS and mobile payment. Despite various difficulties, bicycle sharing will continue to grow and attract a lot of investors in the next few years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Concepts in Bicycle Sharing Industry



2 Analysis of China Bicycle Sharing Industry, 2014-2016

2.1 Development Environment of Bicycle Sharing in China

2.2 Analysis of Supply of Bicycle Sharing in China

2.3 Analysis of Demand for Bicycle Sharing in China



3 Competition Status of Bicycle Sharing Industry in China

3.1 Barriers to Entry of China Bicycle Sharing Industry

3.2 Competition Structure of Bicycle Sharing Industry in China



4 Analysis of Major Bicycle Sharing Companies in China, 2015-2017

4.1 ofo (Beijing Bikelock Technology Co., Ltd.)

4.2 Beijing Mobike Technology Co., Ltd.

4.3 Xiaoming Danche (Guangzhou Yueqi Information Technology Co., Ltd.)

4.4 Qibei (Hangzhou QIBEI Technology Limited)

4.5 U-Bicycle (Shanghai Yaolu Technology Co., Ltd.)

4.5.1 Enterprise Profile of Shanghai Yaolu Technology Co., Ltd.

4.5.2 Funding of Shanghai Yaolu Technology Co., Ltd.

4.6 Hellobike (Shanghai Junzheng Network Technology Co., Ltd.)

4.7 DDBIKE (ShenZhen V&T Technologies Co., Ltd.)

4.8 One-step Bike



5 Analysis of Costs and Prices in China Bicycle Sharing Industry, 2015-2017

5.1 Cost Analysis of Bicycle Sharing

5.2 Price Analysis of Bicycle Sharing Industry in China



6 Forecast on Development of Bicycle Sharing Industry in China, 2017-2021

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of Bicycle Sharing Industry in China

6.2 Forecast on Supply in Bicycle Sharing Industry in China, 2017-2021

6.3 Forecast on Demand in Bicycle Sharing Market in China, 2017-2021



