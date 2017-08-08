Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal RFID printer marketreport. The top vendors are identified, taking into account their revenue, technology, geographical presence, and end-users.

With the growing popularity of RFID technology, RFID printer manufacturers are designing in-built solutions to meet the increasing range of business needs. Apart from the manufacturing and distribution segments, government agencies, libraries, and the oil/gas industry are adopting RFID printers. Even though RFID technology is specifically used for supply chain management, it is used for internally focused systems such as work-in-process tracking as well.

Competitive vendor landscape

The intense competition among vendors and rapid technological changes are the significant risks for vendor operations. The increase in competition among vendors has led to the industry witnessing consolidation. The market has witnessed the acquisition of smaller entities by bigger entities to gain a competitive edge in the market.

"Vendors with a strong brand identity will dominate the market during the forecast period. Established vendors have the ability to diversify their product portfolios to suit several end-user applications and can sustain the competition. The less prominent vendors need to market their products aggressively and acquire more customers, especially in developing markets," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst from Technavio

Top six RFID printer market vendors

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison is primarily engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The segments of the company include Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), Label and Graphic Materials (LGM), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM).

Honeywell International

Honeywell International is expanding its product portfolio to become one of the major players in the global RFID printer market. The company focuses on research and development (R&D) process and engineering. It also aims to expand its business ventures and is striving to develop new applications for scanners and readers. The company plans to reduce costs significantly through innovations in the manufacturing process.

Primera Technology

Primera Technology develops, manufactures, and distributes CD/DVD/Blu-ray disc duplication and printing equipment to enterprises. It offers entry-level BD/CD/DVD duplicators, professional-grade disc duplicators, software products, high-end disc duplicators and printers, label products such as label and RFID label printers and dispensers, label applicators, and rewinders.

Printronix

Printronix provides enterprise-grade industrial printing solutions to customers globally. The products of the company include thermal barcode and RFID printers, thermal media and consumables, industrial and mobile thermal printers, auto ID technologies, auto ID professional services, scanners, and software solutions.

SATO America

SATO America provides barcode, labeling, and RFID solutions in the US and Canada. It offers direct thermal and thermal transfer printers, RFID printers and tags, print engines, integration services, printer accessories, wide web thermal printers, thermal labels and ribbons, label design software, laser printers and tags, industrial thermal printers, value line thermal printers, desktop thermal printers, mobile thermal printers, horticulture solutions, printer supplies, specialty printers, and handheld labeling systems.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies follows a growth strategy that emphasizes on sustainability. Through this strategy, the company plans to introduce new products, especially eco-friendly products, and focus on penetrating wider markets. It also plans to leverage its technological strengths, which will help in increasing its market share. It focuses on optimizing costs, increasing the customer base, and maintaining and developing additional collaborative customer and industrial relationships.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

