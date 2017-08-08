Samy Mahfar's SMA Equities Signs Lease with "Round Two" Vintage Clothing in the Lower East Side

A Well Acclaimed Asset Management Firm in New York City, Samy Mahfar's SMA Equities, has brought Round Two in One of the Most Happening Locations at Lower East Side; More Information About the SMA Equities and Its Step Towards Helping Businesses Prosper Can be Found on www.smaequities.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / A nationally recognized name in the US asset management industry, Samy Mahfar's SMA Equities has helped "Round Two" open its door for operations at 113 Stanton Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The location is key for boutiques and shops, and the asset management giant believes Round Two is ready to prosper in the growing neighborhood.

After several ongoing negotiations and careful considerations, SMA Equities decided to initiate business with Round Two as a step towards bringing back the lost culture to Lower East Side. As Round Two has now opened its doors at 113 Stanton Street, SMA Equites believes it is one step closer to bringing back the life Lower East Side of Manhattan once had.

SMA Equities Takes Another Step to Bring Back the Culture at LES

Founded in 2013 by three close friends, Round Two is a men's boutique that serves premium quality sneakers and clothing at low prices. After much success, the company sought to reach a greater market by opening a retail outlet in the heart of NYC. In an effort to help Round Two reach its goals and bring the hip-hop culture back to the Lower East Side, SMA Equites decided to partner with real estate agency Real NY to market the property. Real NY agent Tariq Bouzourene stated, "With the loss of culture and spirit in emerging neighborhoods; Round two is a great addition to the neighborhood." He added, "The company's culture is in line with the heart and soul of the lower east side's street culture and the company can work towards keeping the neighborhood's hip-hop history from fading away."

Samy Mahfar, cofounder of SMA Equities, stated in an interview, "We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Round Two. Round Two's vision closely matches our vision. We wish to not only help Round Two flourish, but also make Lower East Side of Manhattan the most happening side of town!"

About SMA Equites:

SMA Equities is a New York based real estate firm that invests as a principal in multi-family, retail, office, mixed-use properties, and land. Our investments are nationwide, with the largest share of our assets located within the greater New York metropolitan area. Throughout SMA Equities' history, starting in 1986 as SMA Realty, we have excelled as an active hands-on organization, rather than passive investors. Our primary focuses are real estate investment, development, and operations. More information about SMA Equites can be found on https://www.smaequities.com.

