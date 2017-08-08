

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the modest uptick seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the downside during trading on Tuesday.



Bond prices drifted lower in morning trading and remained stuck in the red in the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.283 percent.



The weakness among treasuries was partly due to a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected jump in job openings in the month of June.



The Labor Department said job openings surged up to a record 6.2 million on the last business day of June from 5.7 million on the last business day of May. Economists had expected job openings to drop to 5.6 million.



Nonetheless, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of reports on labor productivity and costs and producer and consumer price inflation in the coming days.



Remarks by Federal Reserve officials may also attract attention later this week, as traders look for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



In a speech on Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the current level of interest rates is likely to remain appropriate over the near term amid subdued inflation.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, which attracted above average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.520 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.13, while the ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Following two relatively quiet days on the U.S. economic front, trading on Wednesday may be impacted by a report on labor productivity and costs in the second quarter.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury's auction of $23 billion worth of ten-year notes.



