According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market started gaining prominence owing to its additional benefits over traditional cutting, deburring, and finishing tools. Since 2011, the manufacturing sectors gradually started realizing the long-term financial and operational benefits of cutting, deburring, and finishing robots over traditional machines and adopted these robots in their production facilities.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market into four major segments by end users. They are:

Automotive industry

Metal industry

Electronics industry

Others

The top three segments based on end-users for the global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market are discussed below:

Global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market in the automotive industry

Automotive assembly lines during manufacturing process incorporate industrial robots for carrying out several operations such as assembly, material handling, material removal, and welding. Cutting, deburring, and finishing robots have enabled the automotive industry to gain a higher level of precision on their traditional manufacturing processes to transform them to effective manufacturing methods.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "The majority of the manufacturers in the automotive industry have realized the benefits of cutting, deburring, and finishing robots, which enhanced the rate of production and quality of products. These robots used in the automotive industry can help in achieving a high level of precision in the manufacturing process."

Global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market in the metal industry

In the metal industry, the steel manufacturing sector is the major end-user of industrial robots as this industry calls for a high degree of accuracy while cutting, deburring, and finishing the sheet in the production process. The steel industry has candidly benefitted from the broad ranges of cutting, deburring, and finishing robots for precise machine tool operations. For instance, in steel manufacturing, hot-rolled steel strip and cold-rolled steel strip needs to be cut accurately with the help of industrial robots.

"As China held a market share of more than 50% in the global steel consumption in 2016, the rising infrastructure and construction activities in China along with the resurgence of the automotive sector will drive the demand for steel during the forecast period," says Bharath

Global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market in the electronics industry

The electronics industry is going through a phase of constant innovation and sophistication. The structure of microchips in electronic devices is becoming compact due to the trend of smaller, lightweight, and slimmer electronic goods such as smartphones and tablets. Components like integrated circuits, diodes, transistors, and resistors are being miniaturized at a faster rate and cannot be visualized adequately by the naked human eye.

The electronics industry is anticipating a faster growth during the forecast period owing to higher demand for smartphones, gaming consoles, and wearable devices. As per the major electronic component manufacturers, the cost of production has greatly decreased due to the economies of scale and smart factory implementation.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Yaskawa Motorman

