Two Day Seminar: Metrics & Predictive Analytics in Human Resources-Reducing Risk and Improving Productivity (Burlingame CA, United States - November 2-3, 2017)

The "Metrics & Predictive Analytics in Human Resources-Reducing Risk and Improving Productivity" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This seminar is designed for participants who wish to learn and apply what is taught on day 1 to their own data. On day 2 of the seminar, participants can create metrics that are business-focused and easy to create. Consequently, participants are encouraged to collect internal data and bring their laptops to the seminar. We will be using excel to create and analyze the data, and to create metrics. In addition, the instructor will demonstrate how to use statistical software to identify "drivers", selected variables drive or predict impact on various metrics.
Learning Objectives:
- Difference between analytics and metrics
- How to pick high-powered metrics
- What comes after establishing metrics
- How analytics can be used to significantly help the business
- Case studies to demonstrate real life projects
- How to develop an analytics model
- Data needed and how to use Excel to develop analytic formulas
- Using analytics in selection process, the biggest opportunity in the HR area
Areas Covered:
- Availability and use of HR data
- HR Metrics
- Hypothesis generation
- Pre-identifying the desired outcome
- What to do with Predictive Analytics findings
- Selecting the right interventions
- Mixing art and science
Agenda:
Day 01 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)
08.30 AM - 08.45 AM: Meet & Greet
8:45 AM - 9:00 AM:: If you could see the future, how would you use this gift in your job?
9:00 - 10:00: Introduction to HR Analytics.
- What is HR Analytics
- How is it different from marketing, risk and other analytics
- How is Analytics different from metrics
10:00 - 11:00: Case Studies on HR Analytics
- Capital One
- Micron
- RE/MAX
- Starbucks
11:00- 12:00 Designing the Analytics Models
- Assessing the availability and veracity of data
- What is your outcome variable (Y Variable)
- How to select the Y Variable
- How to determine the X variables
- Examples of X and Y variables
12:00 - 1:00: Lunch
1:00 - 1:30: Collecting the data
- Output data versus subjective data
- Developing a powerful and validated survey
- Open-ended (narrative) questions
- Engagement Survey, bi-product of the process
- The need for calibration
1:30 - 2:00: Processing the data
- Excel
- SPSS
- New Software
- How to select the data processing tool
2:00 - 4:00: Let's talk (Small Groups)
- What is your desired Y Variable?
- Why did you select it?
- What is the business case to for this project?
- How solid is your Y variable data
- What is your hypothesis on what drives the Y variable?
- Do you have the X variable data?
4:00 - 4:30: Group Debrief
4:30 - 5:00: Summary, Reflections and Agenda for Tomorrow
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)
8:30 - 8:45: Meet and Greet
8:45 - 9:30: Basic statistics and analytical tools
9:30 - 11:30: Small Group exercise - developing powerful analytic model for your project
- Describe your proposed project with partner(s)
- Elicit feedback from partners on the project. (How solid is the data? How available is it? What is your desired outcome variable (Y variable). How will you generate the X variables? How will you test them?
- Select 3 or 4 projects among all of them and assign a team for each project.
- Begin the analyses using excel and/or other statistical software.
- Identify preliminary findings
11:30 - 12:00: Present to other participants
12:00 - 1:00: Lunch
1:00 - 2:00 Completing the Diagnostic Phase: What is next?
- Discuss presentations. What was done well? Was the data there? Good Y variable? Did they miss any possible X variables? How was their analysis and use of analytic software?
2:00 - 2:30: New trends in HR Analytics
2:30 - 3:30: Other uses for HR Analytics
- Training
- Motivating others
- Manpower Planning
3:30 - 5:00: Selecting the right intervention after completing HR Analytics
