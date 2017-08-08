Two Day Seminar: Metrics & Predictive Analytics in Human Resources-Reducing Risk and Improving Productivity (Burlingame CA, United States - November 2-3, 2017)

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metrics & Predictive Analytics in Human Resources-Reducing Risk and Improving Productivity" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This seminar is designed for participants who wish to learn and apply what is taught on day 1 to their own data. On day 2 of the seminar, participants can create metrics that are business-focused and easy to create. Consequently, participants are encouraged to collect internal data and bring their laptops to the seminar. We will be using excel to create and analyze the data, and to create metrics. In addition, the instructor will demonstrate how to use statistical software to identify "drivers", selected variables drive or predict impact on various metrics.

Learning Objectives:

Difference between analytics and metrics

How to pick high-powered metrics

What comes after establishing metrics

How analytics can be used to significantly help the business

Case studies to demonstrate real life projects

How to develop an analytics model

Data needed and how to use Excel to develop analytic formulas

Using analytics in selection process, the biggest opportunity in the HR area

Areas Covered:

Availability and use of HR data

HR Metrics

Hypothesis generation

Pre-identifying the desired outcome

What to do with Predictive Analytics findings

Selecting the right interventions

Mixing art and science

Agenda:





Day 01 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)



08.30 AM - 08.45 AM: Meet & Greet



8:45 AM - 9:00 AM:: If you could see the future, how would you use this gift in your job?



9:00 - 10:00: Introduction to HR Analytics.

What is HR Analytics

How is it different from marketing, risk and other analytics

How is Analytics different from metrics

10:00 - 11:00: Case Studies on HR Analytics

Capital One

Micron

RE/MAX

Starbucks

11:00- 12:00 Designing the Analytics Models

Assessing the availability and veracity of data

What is your outcome variable (Y Variable)

How to select the Y Variable

How to determine the X variables

Examples of X and Y variables

12:00 - 1:00: Lunch



1:00 - 1:30: Collecting the data

Output data versus subjective data

Developing a powerful and validated survey

Open-ended (narrative) questions

Engagement Survey, bi-product of the process

The need for calibration

1:30 - 2:00: Processing the data

Excel

SPSS

New Software

How to select the data processing tool

2:00 - 4:00: Let's talk (Small Groups)

What is your desired Y Variable?

Why did you select it?

What is the business case to for this project?

How solid is your Y variable data

What is your hypothesis on what drives the Y variable?

Do you have the X variable data?

4:00 - 4:30: Group Debrief



4:30 - 5:00: Summary, Reflections and Agenda for Tomorrow



Day 02 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)



8:30 - 8:45: Meet and Greet



8:45 - 9:30: Basic statistics and analytical tools



9:30 - 11:30: Small Group exercise - developing powerful analytic model for your project

Describe your proposed project with partner(s)

Elicit feedback from partners on the project. (How solid is the data? How available is it? What is your desired outcome variable (Y variable). How will you generate the X variables? How will you test them?

Select 3 or 4 projects among all of them and assign a team for each project.

Begin the analyses using excel and/or other statistical software.

Identify preliminary findings

11:30 - 12:00: Present to other participants



12:00 - 1:00: Lunch



1:00 - 2:00 Completing the Diagnostic Phase: What is next?

Discuss presentations. What was done well? Was the data there? Good Y variable? Did they miss any possible X variables? How was their analysis and use of analytic software?

2:00 - 2:30: New trends in HR Analytics



2:30 - 3:30: Other uses for HR Analytics

Training

Motivating others

Manpower Planning

3:30 - 5:00: Selecting the right intervention after completing HR Analytics

