SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Dr Steve Merten and his team at Pure Aesthetics are excited to announce that Dr Robert Knight will be joining the practice's team this month as a cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon. Dr Knight will be involved in all areas of surgery at the practice, including facelift surgery, breast augmentation liposuction, labiaplasty, and much more. He is passionate about helping patients through plastic and reconstructive surgery, saying this area of care "[embodies] the principles of function, aesthetic form and holistic care using techniques and artistic license rather than prescribed set operations."

Dr Knight attended medical school in South Africa at Baragwanath Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the world -- this foundational education is what inspired his career as a surgeon. He was selected for a fellowship from the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, in which he focused on being a specialist plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon. Following this prestigious training, Dr Knight completed a fellowship in Craniomaxillofacial Surgery. Throughout his time in medical school and fellowship training, Dr Knight received several awards for his work and research.

Dr Knight then continued to undergo advanced training in Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgery, which included travelling abroad to learn from experts on procedures like rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, and breast augmentation. During this time, Dr Knight published and presented papers on various surgical topics such as body contouring and breast implants.

In addition to caring for patients, Dr Knight stays active in several professional organisations, including the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Australian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Society of Craniofacial Surgeons. Dr Knight has spent 13 years studying and practicing plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery in 11 countries. Returning home to Sydney with his family, Dr Knight looks forward to joining the Pure Aesthetics team at the end of August, and bringing his experiences and knowledge to his patients.

About Pure Aesthetics

Based in Sydney, Pure Aesthetics is a cosmetic plastic surgery practice offering personalised, quality care for a variety of needs, ranging from facial rejuvenation to breast enhancement and body contouring procedures. The Pure Aesthetics team is composed of two specialist plastic surgeons -- Drs Steven Merten and Robert Knight -- and cosmetic physician and anaesthetist Dr Noela Ferch. The doctors treat patients at their two convenient office locations in Sydney CBD and at Macquarie University. They are available for interview upon request.

