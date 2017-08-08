Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Aug.8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Received FDA Approval of Vyxeos for the Treatment of Adults with Newly-Diagnosed Therapy-Related Acute Myeloid Leukemia (t-AML) or AML with Myelodysplasia-Related Changes (AML-MRC) in the U.S.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and affirmed financial guidance for 2017.
"Thus far, 2017 has been a highly productive year. We have executed on and delivered results of key clinical development programs, advanced multiple global regulatory efforts and received U.S. approval of Vyxeos for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related AML or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We continue to invest in our key products, product launches, R&D and corporate development activities to fuel our future growth and create long-term value."
GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $105.6million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to $114.5 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016.
Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $157.4million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $165.8million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
2017
2016
Change
2017
2016
Change
Total revenues
$
394,386
$
381,161
3%
$
770,439
$
717,171
7%
GAAP net income
$
105,604
$
114,502
(8)%
$
192,115
$
190,314
1%
Adjusted net income
$
157,354
$
165,804
(5)%
$
298,576
$
300,372
(1)%
GAAP EPS
$
1.72
$
1.85
(7)%
$
3.13
$
3.05
3%
Adjusted EPS
$
2.56
$
2.67
(4)%
$
4.87
$
4.82
1%
Total Revenues
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
2017
2016
2017
2016
Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution
$
298,026
$
280,968
$
570,352
$
530,505
Erwinaze® / Erwinase® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi)
49,024
49,748
100,412
100,921
Defitelio®(defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide
30,238
33,246
66,138
51,143
Prialt® (ziconotide) intrathecal infusion
5,656
8,073
13,373
14,282
Other
6,711
7,075
13,058
16,175
Product sales, net
389,655
379,110
763,333
713,026
Royalties and contract revenues
4,731
2,051
7,106
4,145
Total revenues
$
394,386
$
381,161
$
770,439
$
717,171
Net product sales increased 3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 due to higher net product sales of Xyrem.
Xyrem net product sales increased 6% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.
Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales in the second quarter of 2017 were consistent with net product sales in the same period in 2016. During the 2017 quarter, the company continued to experience supply challenges that resulted in temporarysupply disruptions in certain markets, which the company expects will continue for the remainder of 2017.
Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 primarily due to inventory stocking in the second quarter of 2016, following the U.S. launch in that quarter, and the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Defitelio net sales given that veno-occlusive disease is an ultra-rare disease.
Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except percentages)
2017
2016
2017
2016
GAAP:
Cost of product sales
$
28,672
$
23,980
$
53,737
$
47,419
Gross margin
92.6%
93.7%
93.0%
93.3%
Selling, general and administrative
$
132,328
$
122,618
$
276,583
$
251,383
% of total revenues
33.6%
32.2%
35.9%
35.1%
Research and development
$
40,157
$
39,091
$
85,085
$
70,343
% of total revenues
10.2%
10.3%
11.0%
9.8%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except percentages)
2017
2016
2017
2016
Non-GAAP adjusted:
Cost of product sales
$
27,145
$
23,017
$
50,964
$
45,657
Gross margin
93.0%
93.9%
93.3%
93.6%
Selling, general and administrative
$
111,454
$
99,488
$
229,904
$
202,099
% of total revenues
28.3%
26.1%
29.8%
28.2%
Research and development
$
35,298
$
35,562
$
76,084
$
63,524
% of total revenues
9.0%
9.3%
9.9%
8.9%
Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis due to higher headcount and other expenses resulting from the expansion of the company's business, the company's narcolepsy disease awareness campaign and pre-launch activities related to the U.S. launch of VyxeosTM (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection.
- Research and development (R&D) expenses were consistent on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The 2017 quarter included expenses related to regulatory activities for Vyxeos, increased expenses for continued investments in sleep-related R&D programs, an increase in headcount to support these activities and a decrease in costs related to JZP-110 studies for excessive sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea and with narcolepsy due to the completion of three Phase 3 studies.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
As of June30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $319.2 million, and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $1.8 billion. During the six months ended June30, 2017, the company repaid $350.0 million of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and used $30.9 million to repurchase approximately 230,000 ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $134.10 per ordinary share.
Recent Developments
In June 2017, the company presented positive efficacy results from its global multi-center studies evaluating Xyrem for the treatment of cataplexy in pediatric patients with narcolepsy and JZP-110 in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea and with narcolepsy.
In July 2017, the company entered into a license agreement with XL-protein GmbH (XLp) for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize products using XLp's PASylation® technology to extend the plasma half-life of selected asparaginase product candidates.
On August 3, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vyxeos for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related AML or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes.
2017 Financial Guidance
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is affirming its full year 2017 financial guidance as follows (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages):
Revenues
$1,625-$1,700
Total net product sales
$1,617-$1,692
-Xyrem net sales
$1,200-$1,230
-Erwinaze/Erwinase net sales
$205-$225
-Defitelio/defibrotide net sales
$130-$150
-Vyxeos net sales
$10-$20
GAAP gross margin %
93%
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin %1,4
93%
GAAP SG&A expenses
$521-$556
Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses2,4
$440-$460
GAAP R&D expenses
$185-$216
Non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses3,4
$165-$180
GAAP net income per diluted share
$6.55-$7.55
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share4
$10.70-$11.30
1.
Excludes $5million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin.
2.
Excludes $75-$90 million of share-based compensation expense and $6 million of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses.
3.
Excludes $20-$25 million of share-based compensation expense and $0-$11 million of milestone payments from estimated GAAP R&D expenses.
4.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2017 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase® and Defitelio® (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from reported GAAP net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP cost of product sales, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and non-GAAP research and development expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure.
The company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts. In particular, the company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's business. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, the company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' future financial and operating results, including 2017 financial guidance, investments to fuel future growth and create long-term value, the company's expectation for continuing Erwinaze supply disruptions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from Xyrem, such as the potential U.S. introduction of a generic version of Xyrem before the entry dates specified in the company's settlements with certain companies that had filed abbreviated new drug applications with the FDA seeking approval to market a generic version of Xyrem or on terms that are different from those contemplated by the settlements; ongoing patent litigation and related proceedings; effectively commercializing Vyxeos and the company's other products and product candidates; the regulatory approval process; protecting and enhancing the company's intellectual property rights; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations and other actions; obtaining and maintaining appropriate pricing and reimbursement for the company's products; pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired businesses; potential restrictions on the company's ability and flexibility to pursue share repurchases and future strategic opportunities as a result of its substantial outstanding debt obligations; the ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results;and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-33500), including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and future filings and reports by the company, including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the company on its website or otherwise. The company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2017
2016
2017
2016
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$
389,655
$
379,110
$
763,333
$
713,026
Royalties and contract revenues
4,731
2,051
7,106
4,145
Total revenues
394,386
381,161
770,439
717,171
Operating expenses:
Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
28,672
23,980
53,737
47,419
Selling, general and administrative
132,328
122,618
276,583
251,383
Research and development
40,157
39,091
85,085
70,343
Acquired in-process research and development
2,000
-
2,000
8,750
Intangible asset amortization
26,186
26,737
51,851
49,379
Total operating expenses
229,343
212,426
469,256
427,274
Income from operations
165,043
168,735
301,183
289,897
Interest expense, net
(18,294)
(12,121)
(37,138)
(24,313)
Foreign exchange loss
(5,427)
-
(6,891)
(819)
Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee
141,322
156,614
257,154
264,765
Income tax provision
35,515
42,112
64,675
74,451
Equity in loss of investee
203
-
364
-
Net income
$
105,604
$
114,502
$
192,115
$
190,314
Net income per ordinary share:
Basic
$
1.76
$
1.89
$
3.20
$
3.13
Diluted
$
1.72
$
1.85
$
3.13
$
3.05
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic
60,100
60,499
59,991
60,821
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted
61,463
62,043
61,321
62,329
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
June30,
December 31,
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
239,213
$
365,963
Investments
80,000
60,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
238,752
234,244
Inventories
39,658
34,051
Prepaid expenses
28,433
24,501
Other current assets
36,448
29,310
Total current assets
662,504
748,069
Property and equipment, net
136,626
107,490
Intangible assets, net
3,033,103
3,012,001
Goodwill
926,290
893,810
Deferred tax assets, net, non-current
20,158
15,060
Deferred financing costs
8,705
9,737
Other non-current assets
16,638
14,060
Total assets
$
4,804,024
$
4,800,227
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
28,529
$
22,415
Accrued liabilities
169,701
193,268
Current portion of long-term debt
36,094
36,094
Income taxes payable
7,494
4,506
Deferred revenue
8,575
1,123
Total current liabilities
250,393
257,406
Deferred revenue, non-current
20,470
2,601
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,635,800
1,993,531
Deferred tax liability, net, non-current
551,639
556,733
Other non-current liabilities
144,690
112,617
Total shareholders' equity
2,201,032
1,877,339
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,804,024
$
4,800,227
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Six Months Ended
2017
2016
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
299,631
$
278,668
Net cash used in investing activities
(33,725)
(218,262)
Net cash used in financing activities
(396,155)
(182,193)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
3,499
968
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
$
(126,750)
$
(120,819)
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2017
2016
2017
2016
GAAP reported net income
$
105,604
$
114,502
$
192,115
$
190,314
Intangible asset amortization
26,186
26,737
51,851
49,379
Share-based compensation expense
27,260
25,433
52,453
49,616
Upfront and milestone payments
-
-
-
8,750
Transaction and integration related costs
-
2,189
-
2,189
Expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring
-
-
6,000
6,060
Non-cash interest expense
5,764
5,414
11,379
10,776
Income tax effect of adjustments (1)
(7,460)
(8,471)
(15,222)
(16,712)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
157,354
$
165,804
$
298,576
$
300,372
GAAP reported net income per diluted share
$
1.72
$
1.85
$
3.13
$
3.05
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share
$
2.56
$
2.67
$
4.87
$
4.82
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations
61,463
62,043
61,321
62,329
(1)
The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s).
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Three Months Ended
June30, 2017
June 30, 2016
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Total revenues
$
394,386
$
-
$
394,386
$
381,161
$
-
$
381,161
Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
28,672
(1,527)
(a)
27,145
23,980
(963)
(a)
23,017
Selling, general and administrative
132,328
(20,874)
(b)
111,454
122,618
(23,130)
(b)
99,488
Research and development
40,157
(4,859)
(c)
35,298
39,091
(3,529)
(c)
35,562
Acquired in-process research and development
2,000
-
2,000
-
-
-
Intangible asset amortization
26,186
(26,186)
-
26,737
(26,737)
-
Interest expense, net
18,294
(5,764)
(d)
12,530
12,121
(5,414)
(d)
6,707
Foreign currency loss
5,427
-
5,427
-
-
-
Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee
141,322
59,210
(e)
200,532
156,614
59,773
(e)
216,387
Income tax provision
35,515
7,460
(f)
42,975
42,112
8,471
(f)
50,583
Effective tax rate (g)
25.1
%
21.4
%
26.9
%
23.4
%
Equity in loss of investee
203
-
203
-
-
-
Net income
$
105,604
$
51,750
(h)
$
157,354
$
114,502
$
51,302
(h)
$
165,804
Net income per diluted share
$
1.72
$
2.56
$
1.85
$
2.67
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Six Months Ended
June30, 2017
June 30, 2016
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Total revenues
$
770,439
$
-
$
770,439
$
717,171
$
-
$
717,171
Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
53,737
(2,773)
(i)
50,964
47,419
(1,762)
(i)
45,657
Selling, general and administrative
276,583
(46,679)
(j)
229,904
251,383
(49,284)
(j)
202,099
Research and development
85,085
(9,001)
(k)
76,084
70,343
(6,819)
(k)
63,524
Acquired in-process research and development
2,000
-
2,000
8,750
(8,750)
-
Intangible asset amortization
51,851
(51,851)
-
49,379
(49,379)
-
Interest expense, net
37,138
(11,379)
(d)
25,759
24,313
(10,776)
(d)
13,537
Foreign currency loss
6,891
-
6,891
819
-
819
Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee
257,154
121,683
(l)
378,837
264,765
126,770
(l)
391,535
Income tax provision
64,675
15,222
(f)
79,897
74,451
16,712
(f)
91,163
Effective tax rate (g)
25.2
%
21.1
%
28.1
%
23.3
%
Equity in loss of investee
364
-
364
-
-
-
Net income
$
192,115
$
106,461
(m)
$
298,576
$
190,314
$
110,058
(m)
$
300,372
Net income per diluted share
$
3.13
$
4.87
$
3.05
$
4.82
Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items (in thousands):
(a)
Share-based compensation expense of $1,527 and $963 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(b)
Share-based compensation expense of $20,874 and $20,949 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $2,181 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(c)
Share-based compensation expense of $4,859 and $3,521 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $8 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(d)
Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs for the respective three- and six-month periods.
(e)
Sum of adjustments (a) through (d) plus the adjustment for intangible asset amortization for the respective three-month period.
(f)
Income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s) for the respective three- and six-month periods.
(g)
Income tax provision divided by income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee for the respective three- and six-month period.
(h)
Net of adjustments (e) and (f) for the respective three-month period.
(i)
Share-based compensation expense of $2,773 and $1,652 and expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring of $0 and $110 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(j)
Share-based compensation expense of $40,679 and $41,153, expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring of $6,000 and $5,950 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $2,181 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(k)
Share-based compensation expense of $9,001 and $6,811 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $8 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(l)
Sum of adjustments (i), (j), (k) and (d) plus the adjustments for acquired in-process research and development expenses and intangible asset amortization, as applicable, for the respective six-month period.
(m)
Net of adjustments (l) and (f) for the respective six-month period.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
GAAP net income
$400 - $460
Intangible asset amortization
130 - 165
Share-based compensation expense
100 - 120
Milestone payments
0 - 11
Expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring
6
Non-cash interest expense
20 - 25
Income tax effect of adjustments
(40) - (60)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$650 - $690
GAAP net income per diluted share
$6.55-$7.55
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share
$10.70-$11.30
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations
61
