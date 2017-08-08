Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Aug.8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Received FDA Approval of Vyxeos for the Treatment of Adults with Newly-Diagnosed Therapy-Related Acute Myeloid Leukemia (t-AML) or AML with Myelodysplasia-Related Changes (AML-MRC) in the U.S.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and affirmed financial guidance for 2017.

"Thus far, 2017 has been a highly productive year. We have executed on and delivered results of key clinical development programs, advanced multiple global regulatory efforts and received U.S. approval of Vyxeos for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related AML or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We continue to invest in our key products, product launches, R&D and corporate development activities to fuel our future growth and create long-term value."

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $105.6million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to $114.5 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $157.4million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $165.8million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Financial Highlights















































Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,



(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2017

2016

Change

2017

2016

Change Total revenues $ 394,386



$ 381,161



3%



$ 770,439



$ 717,171



7%

GAAP net income $ 105,604



$ 114,502



(8)%



$ 192,115



$ 190,314



1%

Adjusted net income $ 157,354



$ 165,804



(5)%



$ 298,576



$ 300,372



(1)%

GAAP EPS $ 1.72



$ 1.85



(7)%



$ 3.13



$ 3.05



3%

Adjusted EPS $ 2.56



$ 2.67



(4)%



$ 4.87



$ 4.82



1%



Total Revenues



































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2017

2016

2017

2016 Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution $ 298,026



$ 280,968



$ 570,352



$ 530,505

Erwinaze® / Erwinase® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) 49,024



49,748



100,412



100,921

Defitelio®(defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide 30,238



33,246



66,138



51,143

Prialt® (ziconotide) intrathecal infusion 5,656



8,073



13,373



14,282

Other 6,711



7,075



13,058



16,175

Product sales, net 389,655



379,110



763,333



713,026

Royalties and contract revenues 4,731



2,051



7,106



4,145

Total revenues $ 394,386



$ 381,161



$ 770,439



$ 717,171



Net product sales increased 3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 due to higher net product sales of Xyrem.

Xyrem net product sales increased 6% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales in the second quarter of 2017 were consistent with net product sales in the same period in 2016. During the 2017 quarter, the company continued to experience supply challenges that resulted in temporarysupply disruptions in certain markets, which the company expects will continue for the remainder of 2017.

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 primarily due to inventory stocking in the second quarter of 2016, following the U.S. launch in that quarter, and the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Defitelio net sales given that veno-occlusive disease is an ultra-rare disease.

Operating Expenses



































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2017

2016

2017

2016 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 28,672



$ 23,980



$ 53,737



$ 47,419

Gross margin 92.6%



93.7%



93.0%



93.3%

Selling, general and administrative $ 132,328



$ 122,618



$ 276,583



$ 251,383

% of total revenues 33.6%



32.2%



35.9%



35.1%

Research and development $ 40,157



$ 39,091



$ 85,085



$ 70,343

% of total revenues 10.2%



10.3%



11.0%



9.8%





































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2017

2016

2017

2016 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 27,145



$ 23,017



$ 50,964



$ 45,657

Gross margin 93.0%



93.9%



93.3%



93.6%

Selling, general and administrative $ 111,454



$ 99,488



$ 229,904



$ 202,099

% of total revenues 28.3%



26.1%



29.8%



28.2%

Research and development $ 35,298



$ 35,562



$ 76,084



$ 63,524

% of total revenues 9.0%



9.3%



9.9%



8.9%



Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis due to higher headcount and other expenses resulting from the expansion of the company's business, the company's narcolepsy disease awareness campaign and pre-launch activities related to the U.S. launch of Vyxeos TM (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection.

(daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection. Research and development (R&D) expenses were consistent on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The 2017 quarter included expenses related to regulatory activities for Vyxeos, increased expenses for continued investments in sleep-related R&D programs, an increase in headcount to support these activities and a decrease in costs related to JZP-110 studies for excessive sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea and with narcolepsy due to the completion of three Phase 3 studies.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of June30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $319.2 million, and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $1.8 billion. During the six months ended June30, 2017, the company repaid $350.0 million of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and used $30.9 million to repurchase approximately 230,000 ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $134.10 per ordinary share.

Recent Developments

In June 2017, the company presented positive efficacy results from its global multi-center studies evaluating Xyrem for the treatment of cataplexy in pediatric patients with narcolepsy and JZP-110 in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea and with narcolepsy.

In July 2017, the company entered into a license agreement with XL-protein GmbH (XLp) for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize products using XLp's PASylation® technology to extend the plasma half-life of selected asparaginase product candidates.

On August 3, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vyxeos for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related AML or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes.

2017 Financial Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is affirming its full year 2017 financial guidance as follows (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages):







Revenues $1,625-$1,700 Total net product sales $1,617-$1,692 -Xyrem net sales $1,200-$1,230 -Erwinaze/Erwinase net sales $205-$225 -Defitelio/defibrotide net sales $130-$150 -Vyxeos net sales $10-$20 GAAP gross margin % 93% Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin %1,4 93% GAAP SG&A expenses $521-$556 Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses2,4 $440-$460 GAAP R&D expenses $185-$216 Non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses3,4 $165-$180 GAAP net income per diluted share $6.55-$7.55 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share4 $10.70-$11.30





















1. Excludes $5million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin. 2. Excludes $75-$90 million of share-based compensation expense and $6 million of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 3. Excludes $20-$25 million of share-based compensation expense and $0-$11 million of milestone payments from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 4. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2017 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will host an investor conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 p.m. IST) to provide a business and financial update and discuss its 2017 second quarter results. The live webcast may be accessed from the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com . Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary. Investors may participate in the conference call by dialing +18553537924 in the U.S., or +1 503 343 6056 outside the U.S., and entering passcode 47565649.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 15, 2017 by dialing +1 855 859 2056 in the U.S., or +1 404 537 3406 outside the U.S., and entering passcode 47565649. An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least one week in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com .

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos' (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase® and Defitelio® (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from reported GAAP net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP cost of product sales, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and non-GAAP research and development expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure.

The company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts. In particular, the company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's business. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, the company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' future financial and operating results, including 2017 financial guidance, investments to fuel future growth and create long-term value, the company's expectation for continuing Erwinaze supply disruptions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from Xyrem, such as the potential U.S. introduction of a generic version of Xyrem before the entry dates specified in the company's settlements with certain companies that had filed abbreviated new drug applications with the FDA seeking approval to market a generic version of Xyrem or on terms that are different from those contemplated by the settlements; ongoing patent litigation and related proceedings; effectively commercializing Vyxeos and the company's other products and product candidates; the regulatory approval process; protecting and enhancing the company's intellectual property rights; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations and other actions; obtaining and maintaining appropriate pricing and reimbursement for the company's products; pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired businesses; potential restrictions on the company's ability and flexibility to pursue share repurchases and future strategic opportunities as a result of its substantial outstanding debt obligations; the ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results;and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-33500), including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and future filings and reports by the company, including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the company on its website or otherwise. The company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 389,655



$ 379,110



$ 763,333



$ 713,026

Royalties and contract revenues 4,731



2,051



7,106



4,145

Total revenues 394,386



381,161



770,439



717,171

Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 28,672



23,980



53,737



47,419

Selling, general and administrative 132,328



122,618



276,583



251,383

Research and development 40,157



39,091



85,085



70,343

Acquired in-process research and development 2,000



-



2,000



8,750

Intangible asset amortization 26,186



26,737



51,851



49,379

Total operating expenses 229,343



212,426



469,256



427,274

Income from operations 165,043



168,735



301,183



289,897

Interest expense, net (18,294)



(12,121)



(37,138)



(24,313)

Foreign exchange loss (5,427)



-



(6,891)



(819)

Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee 141,322



156,614



257,154



264,765

Income tax provision 35,515



42,112



64,675



74,451

Equity in loss of investee 203



-



364



-

Net income $ 105,604



$ 114,502



$ 192,115



$ 190,314

















Net income per ordinary share:













Basic $ 1.76



$ 1.89



$ 3.20



$ 3.13

Diluted $ 1.72



$ 1.85



$ 3.13



$ 3.05

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 60,100



60,499



59,991



60,821

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 61,463



62,043



61,321



62,329



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



June30,

2017

December 31, 2016 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 239,213



$ 365,963

Investments 80,000



60,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 238,752



234,244

Inventories 39,658



34,051

Prepaid expenses 28,433



24,501

Other current assets 36,448



29,310

Total current assets 662,504



748,069

Property and equipment, net 136,626



107,490

Intangible assets, net 3,033,103



3,012,001

Goodwill 926,290



893,810

Deferred tax assets, net, non-current 20,158



15,060

Deferred financing costs 8,705



9,737

Other non-current assets 16,638



14,060

Total assets $ 4,804,024



$ 4,800,227

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 28,529



$ 22,415

Accrued liabilities 169,701



193,268

Current portion of long-term debt 36,094



36,094

Income taxes payable 7,494



4,506

Deferred revenue 8,575



1,123

Total current liabilities 250,393



257,406

Deferred revenue, non-current 20,470



2,601

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,635,800



1,993,531

Deferred tax liability, net, non-current 551,639



556,733

Other non-current liabilities 144,690



112,617

Total shareholders' equity 2,201,032



1,877,339

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,804,024



$ 4,800,227



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 299,631



$ 278,668

Net cash used in investing activities (33,725)



(218,262)

Net cash used in financing activities (396,155)



(182,193)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 3,499



968

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (126,750)



$ (120,819)



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 GAAP reported net income $ 105,604



$ 114,502



$ 192,115



$ 190,314

Intangible asset amortization 26,186



26,737



51,851



49,379

Share-based compensation expense 27,260



25,433



52,453



49,616

Upfront and milestone payments -



-



-



8,750

Transaction and integration related costs -



2,189



-



2,189

Expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring -



-



6,000



6,060

Non-cash interest expense 5,764



5,414



11,379



10,776

Income tax effect of adjustments (1) (7,460)



(8,471)



(15,222)



(16,712)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 157,354



$ 165,804



$ 298,576



$ 300,372

















GAAP reported net income per diluted share $ 1.72



$ 1.85



$ 3.13



$ 3.05

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.56



$ 2.67



$ 4.87



$ 4.82

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations 61,463



62,043



61,321



62,329















(1) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s).

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended

June30, 2017

June 30, 2016

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Total revenues $ 394,386



$ -



$ 394,386



$ 381,161



$ -



$ 381,161

Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 28,672



(1,527)

(a) 27,145



23,980



(963)

(a) 23,017

Selling, general and administrative 132,328



(20,874)

(b) 111,454



122,618



(23,130)

(b) 99,488

Research and development 40,157



(4,859)

(c) 35,298



39,091



(3,529)

(c) 35,562

Acquired in-process research and development 2,000



-



2,000



-



-



-

Intangible asset amortization 26,186



(26,186)



-



26,737



(26,737)



-

Interest expense, net 18,294



(5,764)

(d) 12,530



12,121



(5,414)

(d) 6,707

Foreign currency loss 5,427



-



5,427



-



-



-

Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee 141,322



59,210

(e) 200,532



156,614



59,773

(e) 216,387

Income tax provision 35,515



7,460

(f) 42,975



42,112



8,471

(f) 50,583

Effective tax rate (g) 25.1 %





21.4 %

26.9 %





23.4 % Equity in loss of investee 203



-



203



-



-



-

Net income $ 105,604



$ 51,750

(h) $ 157,354



$ 114,502



$ 51,302

(h) $ 165,804

Net income per diluted share $ 1.72







$ 2.56



$ 1.85







$ 2.67



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

















































Six Months Ended

June30, 2017

June 30, 2016

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

GAAP

Reported

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Adjusted Total revenues $ 770,439



$ -



$ 770,439



$ 717,171



$ -



$ 717,171

Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 53,737



(2,773)

(i) 50,964



47,419



(1,762)

(i) 45,657

Selling, general and administrative 276,583



(46,679)

(j) 229,904



251,383



(49,284)

(j) 202,099

Research and development 85,085



(9,001)

(k) 76,084



70,343



(6,819)

(k) 63,524

Acquired in-process research and development 2,000



-



2,000



8,750



(8,750)



-

Intangible asset amortization 51,851



(51,851)



-



49,379



(49,379)



-

Interest expense, net 37,138



(11,379)

(d) 25,759



24,313



(10,776)

(d) 13,537

Foreign currency loss 6,891



-



6,891



819



-



819

Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee 257,154



121,683

(l) 378,837



264,765



126,770

(l) 391,535

Income tax provision 64,675



15,222

(f) 79,897



74,451



16,712

(f) 91,163

Effective tax rate (g) 25.2 %





21.1 %

28.1 %





23.3 % Equity in loss of investee 364



-



364



-



-



-

Net income $ 192,115



$ 106,461

(m) $ 298,576



$ 190,314



$ 110,058

(m) $ 300,372

Net income per diluted share $ 3.13







$ 4.87



$ 3.05







$ 4.82



































Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items (in thousands):

(a) Share-based compensation expense of $1,527 and $963 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.



(b) Share-based compensation expense of $20,874 and $20,949 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $2,181 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.



(c) Share-based compensation expense of $4,859 and $3,521 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $8 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.



(d) Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs for the respective three- and six-month periods.



(e) Sum of adjustments (a) through (d) plus the adjustment for intangible asset amortization for the respective three-month period.



(f) Income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s) for the respective three- and six-month periods.



(g) Income tax provision divided by income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee for the respective three- and six-month period.



(h) Net of adjustments (e) and (f) for the respective three-month period.



(i) Share-based compensation expense of $2,773 and $1,652 and expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring of $0 and $110 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.



(j) Share-based compensation expense of $40,679 and $41,153, expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring of $6,000 and $5,950 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $2,181 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.



(k) Share-based compensation expense of $9,001 and $6,811 and transaction and integration related costs of $0 and $8 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.



(l) Sum of adjustments (i), (j), (k) and (d) plus the adjustments for acquired in-process research and development expenses and intangible asset amortization, as applicable, for the respective six-month period.



(m) Net of adjustments (l) and (f) for the respective six-month period.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2017 NET INCOME GUIDANCE

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



GAAP net income $400 - $460 Intangible asset amortization 130 - 165 Share-based compensation expense 100 - 120 Milestone payments 0 - 11 Expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring 6 Non-cash interest expense 20 - 25 Income tax effect of adjustments (40) - (60) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $650 - $690



GAAP net income per diluted share $6.55-$7.55 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $10.70-$11.30



Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 61

