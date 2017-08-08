BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - August 08, 2017) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) today announced that it intends to offer and sell $125.0 million of shares of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. Dynavax also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Dynavax anticipates using the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund activities associated with preparing for the anticipated U.S. commercial launch of HEPLISAV-B, should HEPLISAV-B gain approval by the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, net proceeds from the offering will support continuing the clinical development of its lead investigational cancer immunotherapeutic product candidates, SD-101 and DV281, continuing research and development activities, and for other general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Cowen, RBC Capital Markets and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Dynavax pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Dynavax with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that automatically became effective as of August 8, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by calling (631) 274-2806 or by faxing (631) 254-7140, or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8 th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4098 or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, The William Blair Building, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by e-mail at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax's lead product candidates are SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently in Phase 1/2 studies, and HEPLISAV-B, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine.

Forward-Looking Information is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty

Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release regarding the intention, completion, timing and option relating to the proposed public offering constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Dynavax will be able to complete the proposed public offering. Additional information on risks facing Dynavax can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Dynavax's periodic reports, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof, each available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Dynavax expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

