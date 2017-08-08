Investor Network Invites You to the Chembio 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

MEDFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the 2017 second quarter, to be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
- Date, Time: August 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET
- Toll Free: (866) 682-6100
- International: (862) 255-5401
- Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19390
- or www.chembio.com
Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 16, 2017.
- Toll Free: 877-481-4010
- International: 919-882-2331
- Replay ID#: 19390
- Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.chembio.com
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $8.0 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio markets each of its DPP® HIV 1/2 Assay, HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK® Assay, and SURE CHECK® HIV 1/2 Assay, with these Chembio brand names, in the U.S. and internationally, both directly and through third-party distributors.
Chembio has developed a patented point-of-care test platform technology, the Dual Path Platform (DPP®) technology, which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products.
Headquartered in Medford, NY, Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization (ISO) directive 13485. Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. For more information, please visit: www.chembio.com.
SOURCE: Investor Network