08.08.2017
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Hudson Technologies Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

PEARL RIVER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: August 9, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-9205
  • International: 201-689-8054
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19253
  • or www.hudsontech.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 9, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID# 19253
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.hudsontech.com

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson Technologies' proprietary RefrigerantSide® Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE