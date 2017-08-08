LOUDON, TN--(Marketwired - August 08, 2017) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) ("Malibu Boats" or the "Company"), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, today announced that, subject to market and other conditions, the Company intends to offer 2,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. If exercised, all additional shares will be offered at the public offering price per share of Class A Common Stock in the offering.

The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds from this offering, up to $50.0 million, to repay amounts outstanding on the term loans of Malibu Boats, LLC, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, and to use the remaining net proceeds, if any, for general working capital purposes.

Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the Company's Class A Common Stock was previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on May 15, 2015.

This offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Raymond James, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone: (800) 248-8863 or via email at prospectus@raymondjames.com; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road, 11th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, telephone: (404) 926-5744, or via email at strh.prospectus@suntrust.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, or by calling: (800) 326-5897, or by emailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Malibu Boats

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport boats, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats has the #1 market share position in the United States in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research brands. Also, after Malibu Boats' recent acquisition of Cobalt Boats, LLC, Malibu Boats also has the #1 market share position in the United States in the 24' - 29' segment of the sterndrive category. Since inception in 1982, Malibu Boats has been a consistent innovator in the powerboat industry, designing products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating and water sports is a key aspect of their lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words and phrases as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "continue" and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and includes statements in this press release regarding the anticipated public offering of the Company's common stock.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to consummate the public offering, our use of any net proceeds from the offering, general industry, economic and business conditions, demand for our products, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our reliance on our network of independent dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our large fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, and other factors affecting us detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties are outside our control, and there may be other risks and uncertainties which we do not currently anticipate because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Investor Contacts



Malibu Boats, Inc.

Wayne Wilson

Chief Financial Officer

(865) 458-5478



Zac Lemons

Investor Relations

(865) 458-5478

InvestorRelations@MalibuBoats.com