Open Standards-Based Silver Spring Platform to Connect Approximately 28,000 Smart Street Lights in the City of London and Borough of Barking and Dagenham, Through Go-To-Market Partnership With urbancontrol

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) today announced that it will deploy its Starfish™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across the City of London and the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. This adds to the previously announced London deployment in the City of Westminster. Through urbancontrol, the newest company within the DW Windsor Group, Silver Spring's Starfish is expected to connect approximately 12,000 smart street lights in the City of London and 15,500 smart street lights in the Borough of Barking and Dagenham. Starfish is based on Silver Spring's proven, secure, and reliable wireless network and data platform, built on the Wi-SUN IoT mesh technology specification. Silver Spring is a founding member and co-chair of the Wi-SUN Alliance, which drives the interoperability for wireless solutions based on the IEEE 802.15.4g standard1

"We are excited that our go-to-market strategy is gaining momentum internationally, with our newest award in the UK, and we are honored to expand our deployment in London," said Ayse Ildeniz, Chief Operating Officer, Silver Spring Networks. "Being selected by London demonstrates that world-class cities rely on technology that is proven to be secure, reliable, scalable and based on our open standards technology clear advantages that set Silver Spring's apart from other providers that don't have experience connecting critical infrastructure."

Silver Spring's platform was selected to provide 100% coverage in the dense urban setting of the City of London, including streets, lanes and alleyways where cellular technology is unavailable, and star networks could not reach. "The Square Mile" is a global financial hub and Central Business District through which over 450,000 commuters pass through daily. The smart street lights will help the City of London achieve its energy savings goals and reduce operational costs, while also improving service reliability and helping to lay a platform for future IoT applications.

"The reliability, resilience and cyber security of the system were key requirements for us. We thoroughly evaluated technology options which were proven to connect critical devices at-scale, and guarantee highly reliable coverage, regardless of where the device is connected in the City," said Giles Radford, Highways Manager, City of London Corporation. "We look forward to working with urbancontrol to deploy Silver Spring technology that will help drive smart city services for the City of London."

In East London, the Borough of Barking and Dagenham is aiming to drive energy efficiency through remote dimming and brightening of the new smart street lights. The program is a core aspect of the Borough's goal to become the Green Energy Capital of London, and an important aspect within the selection was Silver Spring's ability to deploy additional IoT services in the future.

As announced in 2016, urbancontrol is one of Silver Spring Networks' highly-respected channel partners offering its standards-based platform and solutions. The reseller agreement between urbancontrol and Silver Spring Networks aims to help cities and other public lighting operators in the UK deliver smart street lighting programs and establish a foundation for future Internet of Things (IoT) applications and services such as smart water, traffic signals, and environmental sensors.

"Silver Spring's proven performance, reliability, system security and smart city flexibility makes it the best networking choice for the requirements for London boroughs both now and in the future," said Stuart Wilson, Director of urbancontrol. "We believe that our city customers are setting an exemplary example for smart lighting and broader IoT deployments in London and across the UK market."

"Our partnership with urbancontrol to expand Silver Spring multi-application technology across London demonstrates that cities are looking to upgrade existing services, with a keen eye to future opportunities for smart city and IoT initiatives," said Brian McGuigan, European Sales Director Smart Cities, Silver Spring Networks. "We'd encourage boroughs across London to collaborate on innovation, enabled through open standards-based technology, so that the benefits can spread across its communities."

With more than 26.7 million enabled devices delivered on five continents. Silver Spring Networks has also deployed its technology in Bristol, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Kolkata, Melbourne, Mexico City, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.

1 Wi-SUN and Wi-SUN Alliance are registered trademarks of the Wi-SUN Alliance.

